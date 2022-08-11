Read full article on original website
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alexandria City Council calls special meeting to review a new cyber security software
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special meeting for the Alexandria City Council has been called for Thursday, Aug. 18, to hear more about a new cyber security plan for the city. The council will consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Artic Wolf as an added cyber security layer to what the city already has.
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Cow in the road leads to arrest of two men with outstanding warrants
Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
UPDATE: Reward offered in Oakdale homicide
OAKDALE – The Allen Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in Oakdale. Malcolm Pugh, 21, is accused of shooting Anthony Rakestraw Jr., 25 on Aug. 5 during an argument on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale, police said.
NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized
On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
Opelousas Woman Arrested After Initially Telling Police Someone Forced Entry, Fatally Shot Her Husband
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she is accused of fatally shooting her husband. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, officers were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Aug 10) after a female caller said that her husband had been shot. Initially, the woman...
ASH to host Acadiana, Neville in a three team scrimmage
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights are upon us, but perhaps none with shine brighter than at the scrimmage scheduled at Alexandria Senior High on Friday, Aug. 19. The Trojans will welcome in two of the state’s best teams in Acadiana and Neville for a three-team scrimmage. For ASH, this will be the team’s first time competing against Acadiana since the 2020 Class 5A State Championship which saw Acadiana win by just one point.
