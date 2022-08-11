ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

kalb.com

Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
PITKIN, LA
kalb.com

Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
PITKIN, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud

On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Reward offered in Oakdale homicide

OAKDALE – The Allen Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in Oakdale. Malcolm Pugh, 21, is accused of shooting Anthony Rakestraw Jr., 25 on Aug. 5 during an argument on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale, police said.
OAKDALE, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO searching for man wanted on theft charges

(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance while they search for a Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are currently looking for Shumichael Moore, B/M, 36, Hgt/508, Wgt/220, possibly bald with brown eyes with a last...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized

On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
kalb.com

ASH to host Acadiana, Neville in a three team scrimmage

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights are upon us, but perhaps none with shine brighter than at the scrimmage scheduled at Alexandria Senior High on Friday, Aug. 19. The Trojans will welcome in two of the state’s best teams in Acadiana and Neville for a three-team scrimmage. For ASH, this will be the team’s first time competing against Acadiana since the 2020 Class 5A State Championship which saw Acadiana win by just one point.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

