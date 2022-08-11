Read full article on original website
WSET
Bedford County parents petition against elementary school rezoning
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents in Bedford County are weighing in on proposed rezoning plans for Bedford County schools. The school board is looking over plans to battle overcrowding in elementary schools, particularly New London Academy, which is at 103% capacity. The rezoning would send some New London...
WSET
Bedford County welcomes 1,000 new students this school year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public School students are back to the books Monday morning and are very excited about a few things. "I am excited for all of the teachers, different classes and to see my friends," said Mia Keith, a 6th grader at Forest Middle School.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
WSET
Poor mountain facing development pressure for protecting the habitat of a 'rare plant'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Poor Mountain has been conserved and added to a Virginia natural preserve, protecting the scenic area residents and the habitat for a globally rare plant. Poor Mountain is home to the world's largest population of the globally rare piratebush according to the recreation department. The...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
NRVNews
Dowdy, Joshua Michael
Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
WSET
Ongoing search for robbery suspect impacts Craig Co. school bus routes
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Botetourt County after reports of lottery ticket thefts from a gas station on August 11. 42-year-old Shawn Michael Tolbert was identified as the suspect and driver of a stolen vehicle; VSP warn he may...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
WSLS
Former Alleghany County PE teacher pleads guilty to 8 counts of child indecency charges
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Alleghany County pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges on Monday. Gavin Haynes, a former teacher at Alleghany High School, was arrested after being indicted on Jan. 10 for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court on Monday.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
