cenlanow.com
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are speaking out hoping to have the facility shut down. While dozens are calling for a shut down, authorities are also investigating the alleged animal...
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
Natchitoches Times
Stephens charged with aggravated arson
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
kalb.com
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking parish residents to be aware of callers who are claiming to be with the federal government and are attempting to defraud you over “missed jury duty.”. RPSO said the scammers will indicate they are with the...
kalb.com
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive
On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
cenlanow.com
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
evangelinetoday.com
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
KPLC TV
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. A suspect was arrested Saturday night in Welsh, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said. The juvenile is charged with attempted second-degree murder. We are told a fight broke...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
klax-tv.com
Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide
Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
KTBS
Natchitoches man wanted on theft charges turns himself in
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into...
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
evangelinetoday.com
Over 600 grams of methamphetamine are seized
On the 11 th of August 2022 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit, conducted a. traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation in Ville Platte. Agents conducted a interview and K-9 Diego. was deployed, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Agents then conducted...
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
