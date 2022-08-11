Read full article on original website
pinonpost.com
Otero County votes to sue SOS Maggie Toulouse Oliver
On Thursday, the Otero County Commission held a special meeting at the Flickinger Center in downtown Alamogordo to discuss the findings of the Otero County audit, which resulted in the uncovering of multiple abnormalities. Presenting on the fraud included IT expert Jeffrey Lenberg, Professor David Clements, Erin Clements, and Cynthia Butler, a statistician.
Roadway project could impact traffic in mountain community of Ruidoso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to visit Ruidoso for a late summer or fall getaway, you could be impacted by road construction as soon as Monday, Aug. 22. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two will perform maintenance surface repair work on Mechem Drive (N.M. Highway 48) in Ruidoso. […]
fox34.com
Dexter, NM man killed in crash in Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Earl Kemmer, 71, of Dexter, New Mexico, sustained fatal injuries in a rollover crash in Quay County near Tucumcari Saturday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, Kemmer was traveling north in his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed when the Jeep left the roadway, went airborne across Highway 54, and rolled over.
everythinglubbock.com
NMSP: Elderly woman killed in traffic crash near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales. The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was...
losalamosreporter.com
One Anonymous Tip Leads To Multiple Poaching Convictions
A months-long investigation by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office led to 20 charges against Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte and Jenna Livers. Thanks to a tip from a local...
KFDA
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt County. According to officials, on Aug. 10, at around 4:30 p.m., 89-year-old Minnie M. Corbin was traveling eastbound on State Road 88, near Portales. Officials say, for unknown reasons, Corbin...
1 dead after rollover in Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, one person has died after a fatal rollover crash in Quay County Saturday afternoon. Officials stated that at around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, NMSP officers investigated a fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Quay Road A1 and U.S. […]
beckersasc.com
Physician group opening ASC in Roswell, New Mexico
A physician group is opening an independent ASC in Roswell, N.M., the Roswell Daily Record reported Aug. 4. The Roswell Surgery Center will offer services including general surgery, orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology, podiatry, spinal care and pain management, the report said. The project is set for an Aug. 5 groundbreaking ceremony.
abc7amarillo.com
Portales woman killed after crashing into back of RCEC Bucket Truck
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — An 89-year-old Portales woman was killed after her car crashed into the rear side of a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative Bucket Truck on State Road 88, near Portales. According to the New Mexico State Police, on Aug. 10 at about 4:30 p.m., state police...
KFDA
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in a 16-year-old’s death. According to officials, on Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call about a victim being shot. When officials arrived at the scene they found a...
Roswell couple accused of stealing over $20,000 worth of items
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested 40-year-old Jessie Miller and 36-year-old Angela Paz. The pair are accused of multiple burglaries and stealing more than $20,000 worth of items. Police say the pair burglarized three businesses in a three-week span; two vehicle repair shops and a salon. On June 23, the pair burglarized a customer’s mobile-boutique […]
Roswell man sentenced for fatal Christmas Eve crash
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man, Dommnic Canales-Flores, who was charged in a deadly Christmas Eve crash in 2020 has taken a plea deal. Officials say then 20-year-old Canales-Flores hit and killed 31-year-old Devaney Brunk. Officials say he was high on meth when he side-swiped a car, then kept driving at speeds of over 100 miles […]
New Mexico mother charged after police say son overdosed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Chaves County mother is accused of letting her four-year-old overdose on drugs. Elizabeth Heitz is charged with child abuse and drug possession after state police say the boy was flown to a Lubbock hospital. According to an arrest warrant, the boy told police he got the drugs from his mother’s room, referring […]
