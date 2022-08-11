Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
Serve Idaho received a $3.9 million grant to fund the AmeriCorps programs from 2022 to 2023. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow received one of these grants for $348,210 to fund 18 AmeriCorps members who will be placed on projects providing environmental education to Idahoans and conducting environmental restoration on Idaho lands.
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Car Fire Along Snake River Before It Spread Into The Canyon
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire along the Snake River before it spread into the canyon. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton/Uniontown were called to the blaze on Wawawai Road around 5:00 on Sunday afternoon. Asotin County Fire District 1 Volunteers out of Clarkston were also dispatched to the fire as part of an aid agreement between the two agencies. The Asotin County Volunteers arrived on scene first and quickly put out the flames before it spread into a canyon fire. District 14 officials want to thank their Asotin County partners for the rapid response. The fire was near the Port of Wilma.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
pullmanradio.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze That Destroyed Colfax Home
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Fatal Friday Night Crash in Lapwai Leaves 1 Dead and 2 injured
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 10:56 p.m., on US95 at milepost 301, just north of Lapwai, Idaho. A Buick Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old male from Twisp, Washington, was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed...
Shoshone News Press
Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest
PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
'He died doing what he loved': Family, officials confirm identities of pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son was one of the two killed in a firefighting helicopter crash. A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska.
Comments / 0