Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
WDEF
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
Chattanooga Live Music Events 8/15-8/21
If you see any shows missing, comment below and I'll get them added! I'm gonna attempt to start adding genres to shows where I can. Going to be using [everynoise.com](https://everynoise.com) to do this, so may not be able to get info added for every show. \--- # Monday, Aug 15 [Chants in the Void | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1xyKMrN_9/) | Grateful Dead [Mongo Beefhead | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) # Tuesday, Aug 16 [Holy Wave | JJ's Bohemia](https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40515828-holy-wave-at-jjs-bohemia) | Neo-psychedelic [The Dover Brothers/Lewis & Clark | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg4rr0DLvmj/) | Rock/Indie Garage Rock # Wednesday, Aug 17 [Aaron Lewis and the Statelines w/ Tim Montana | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/aaron-lewis-and-the-stateliners-the-signal-tickets/11750615) \- Outlaw Country/Modern Country Rock [Dexter Bell & Friends: Wednesday Jazz | Barking Legs Theater](https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/wednesdayjazz-dexterbell-t7wrr-hlc65) | Jazz [Dope Skum/Primeval Well | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10103166843746878&set=gm.8711061115586299) | Doom Metal/Experimental Black Metal # Thursday, Aug 18 [Husky Burnette | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Modern Blues Rock # Friday, Aug 19 [Amber Carrington | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/amber-carrington) | Country-pop [Caleb & the Gents/Cannon Hunt | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Hot Jazz/Western Swing/Indie [Josh Meldy | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Josh-Meloy/485941?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Oklahoma Country [Journey To Valley Vibes: Night Two | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/5339936649397980) [Magonolia Boulevard/TN Ruminators | Nightfall (Miller Plaza)](http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/) | Rock/Blues/Soul [The Cadillac Three w/ Ben Chapman | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-cadillac-three-w-ben-the-signal-tickets/11806525) | Modern Southern Rock [The Mailboxes/Public Universal Friend/Kelsi Walker | The Woodshop](https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wslr-presents-the-mailboxes-public-universal-friend-and-kelsi-walker-tickets-399539612737?aff=ebdsoporgprofile) | Indie/Art Rock # Saturday, Aug 20 [Douglas Bales/Uncle Lightnin'/Marty Bohannon | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Americana/Rock/Blues/Country [Electrify - Open Decks Night | The Dark Roast](https://www.facebook.com/events/1182491262318799/) | EDM [Jack Marion and Pearl Snap | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/jack-marion-and-pearl-snap) | Country/Rock [Roger Alan Wade | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Roger-Alan-Wade-An-Evening-of-Songs-and-Stories/485670?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Outlaw Country [Rustic Reign/Wicked Weird/Sleepyhead/The Undomesticators | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/427636889424336) | Metal/Hard Rock [Shovels & Rope/Jack Broadbent | Riverfront Nights (Downtown Riverfront)](https://www.riverfrontnights.com/lineup-coming-soon) | New Americana/Indie Folk # Sunday, Aug 21 [Bruteforce/Gnaw/Iron Law/Lack of Control | Venue TBA](https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFpQe_O07V/) | Hardcore [Joelton Mayfield/Monsoon/Future Crib | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Alternative Country/Nashville Indie [The Other Brothers | Wanderlinger](https://www.wanderlinger.com/calendar/2021/6/13/et-and-the-other-brothers-every-other-sunday) | Grateful Soul/Folk-N-Weirdgrass \--- If you have suggestions on how to improve this post or want to help out, let me know.from bobthegreat88.
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
Self taught in art, student designs selfie wall
Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Accident causes "significant" power outage in Lookout Mountain, Georgia late Sunday night
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has issued an emergency alert due to a power outage. Officials say an accident on Red Riding Hood Trail late Sunday night has caused "substantial" power outage. Red Riding Hood Trail is closed between intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin.
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
Search for missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County leads to body found, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A search for a missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County led to the discovery of a body Monday, TWRA says. TWRA responded to a call around 3:08p.m. about an unoccupied boat going in circles near the East Parksville boat ramp on Parksville Lake in Polk County.
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
Teen gun violence surging in Chattanooga: What officials are doing to help
Following the recent mass shooting on Walnut street, another young Chattanoogan was shot due to gun violence on Friday night around 5 PM. We spoke with Chattanooga police and the mayor's administration to see what their plan is to address the issue. "We lost a 16-year-old student in our public...
The Inflation Reduction Act passes, and Dalton’s Qcells is ready to see “green” energy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help drive down the costs of products you and I buy everyday. News 12 learned a provision inside the bill is going to help northwest Georgia even more. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi struck the gavel to officially...
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
UTC grad wins ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ on Food Network
It’s all about the smile. Janel Fields, a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, won the Aug. 9 episode of “Supermarket Stakeout” on the Food Network. “I think the skills that are going to help me out in this competition are my background in...
Do you recognize him? Dalton police seek grocery store pickpocket who stole woman's wallet
DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Police hope you can help them identify a masked man who stole a woman's wallet in a grocery store. A post on the Dalton P.D.'s Facebook page says the incident happened on August 1st at the Food City store on West Walnut Avenue. Police say...
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
