Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel Maven
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Fayetteville's ordinance banning the retail sale of puppies scheduled to take effect this week could be postponed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To promote the adoption of puppies and kittens, the City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance in July banning the retail sale of them. "Concerned with a pet store being opened up in Fayetteville," said City of Fayetteville Attorney, Kit Williams. Petland recently opened its doors off...
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit set to re-open with a new provider
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is set to open sometime in august after being closed in 2021. The unit located on 105 N Mill Avenue in Fayetteville will reopen under a new provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2017, lawmakers created four...
Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake
ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Incubus postpones AMP show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
ROGERS, Ark. — The Incubus show at the Walmart AMP has been postponed. The band announced via social media that its Tuesday, Aug. 16, the show has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The band's statement read:. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will need to postpone tomorrow's show in...
Fayetteville man connected to Patriot Front pleads not guilty in Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Devin Center plead not guilty to criminal conspiracy after he was found in the back of a U-Haul truck along with 30 others who police say were planning to riot a Pride Parade in Idaho. Center, 22, of Fayetteville was among those arrested in Coeur...
IN THIS ARTICLE
itinyhouses.com
24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances
Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
Bentonville's Fred’s Hickory Inn has a new owner and is re-opening under a new name
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fred’s Hickory Inn, an enduring Bentonville restaurant that opened in 1970, has a new owner. Effective Monday (Aug. 8), Carl and Lindie Garrett own the business and property at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson, part of the previous ownership group, confirmed the sale to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to U of A department, named after it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company. According to a news...
nwahomepage.com
Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street
Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
Over 6,000 Freshmen moving into U of A
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Move-in week for the University of Arkansas is officially underway. Move-in started for athletes and RA’s at the beginning of August but this is the week everyone else joins them. Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and...
Traffic up almost 25% at Fort Smith Regional Airport, still below pre-pandemic activity
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020, and Airport Director Michael Griffin estimates a new connection to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport or a major northeast hub could happen in 2023. Enplanements at the airport...
Fayetteville art initiative to launch in hopes of combatting graffiti practices within the city
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Proposal submissions opened Monday, Aug. 8 and the deadline for artists to submit ideas is Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The call is open to all residents, artists and artist teams including high school and university students. The Utility Box Art Program is managed by...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 1