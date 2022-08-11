ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
BELLA VISTA, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Incubus postpones AMP show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

ROGERS, Ark. — The Incubus show at the Walmart AMP has been postponed. The band announced via social media that its Tuesday, Aug. 16, the show has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The band's statement read:. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will need to postpone tomorrow's show in...
ROGERS, AR
itinyhouses.com

24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances

Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hellzapoppin Circus takes over Dickson Street

Happening this weekend one of a kind show is taking the stage at a staple on Dickson Street. Watch as we sit down with half-man and stuntman Short E. Dangerously to get all the details on the “Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow.”. He gives us a sneak peek at some performances...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Over 6,000 Freshmen moving into U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Move-in week for the University of Arkansas is officially underway. Move-in started for athletes and RA’s at the beginning of August but this is the week everyone else joins them. Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

