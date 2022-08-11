ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbridge, ME

Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton

You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
TRENTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine

It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Jurassic Quest roars into Maine

BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds

BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor

The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland

A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
ORLAND, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Hey Bangor, rent control doesn’t work

It is the old, terrible and universally rejected idea that simply refuses to die. According to the Bangor Daily News, the Bangor City Council is considering the institution of rent control measures in the Queen City, in response to upward pricing pressure on rents due to inflation, and some anecdotal horror stories about crazy rent increases.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

