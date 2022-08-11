It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO