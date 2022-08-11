Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor, Maine
Concert season is in full swing! And this time, you can win tickets to see Luke Combs and special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade on the Middle of Somewhere Tour at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor on Friday or Saturday, September 2 or 3. Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina,...
21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening Saturday August 13, 2022 [PHOTOS]
The 21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening was held on the Village Green in Bar Harbor on Saturday, August 13th. Carol Dyer was the beloved children's librarian at the Jesup Memorial Library, who passed away many years ago from brain cancer. It's been my pleasure and honor to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Reddit Post Asks ‘What’s The Best Maine Commercial?’
This is a blast from the past. Watching these ads will bring back some memories!. In a post on Reddit, someone posed an excellent question, when asked what the best "Maine" commercial was. Not only were there some spot-on answers, it gave me the idea to find all the iconic...
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
Charming Coast Of Maine Cottage Has A Lobster Boat Lounge
Yes, we've officially entered fall, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a weekend getaway on Maine's coast. If you're looking for a unique place to spend a few nights with your special someone, this could be the perfect place. You can rent this charming Machiasport cottage from Airbnb....
Side Street Cafe Cans Crayons and Uses Modeling Clay for Kids
Last night (Saturday, August 14th) my wife and I were in Bar Harbor for the 21st Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Evening on the Village Green and we ate dinner at the Side Street Cafe. When we walked in, we noticed all these little clay figurines in a variety of colors...
RELATED PEOPLE
I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine
It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor
The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, August 20th
I hope you are hungry! The 3rd Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast of the year is this Saturday, August 20th! And 2022 is special because it marks the 30th Anniversary since the crew has been serving! That's right, these started back in 1992!. The remaining dates for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland
A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
Carrier’s Mainely Lobster Bucksport Closed Today-Here’s Why
After I got off the air this morning, and did some ‘office stuff’ then I ran an errand, which upon completion had me thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster at Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask?...
observer-me.com
Hey Bangor, rent control doesn’t work
It is the old, terrible and universally rejected idea that simply refuses to die. According to the Bangor Daily News, the Bangor City Council is considering the institution of rent control measures in the Queen City, in response to upward pricing pressure on rents due to inflation, and some anecdotal horror stories about crazy rent increases.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0