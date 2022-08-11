Read full article on original website
3 causes for concern from Commanders first preseason game
The Washington Commanders suffered a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game this past weekend. The team struggled to muster offense early and struggled to stop the Panthers’ passing attack and found itself in a 20-6 hole before Sam Howell authored a gutty fourth quarter comeback.
Auburn offers 4-star safety committed to Big Ten program
Bryan Harsin and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff are confident that they will be able to land multiple recruits who are committed elsewhere this cycle. They have already done that once, flipping four-star edge Ashley Williams from Nebraska, and are heavily pursuing multiple prospects committed elsewhere. Well, they are now looking to flip another prospect after extending an offer to four-star safety Conrad Hussey on Monday, who is committed to Penn State.
