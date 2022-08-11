Bryan Harsin and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff are confident that they will be able to land multiple recruits who are committed elsewhere this cycle. They have already done that once, flipping four-star edge Ashley Williams from Nebraska, and are heavily pursuing multiple prospects committed elsewhere. Well, they are now looking to flip another prospect after extending an offer to four-star safety Conrad Hussey on Monday, who is committed to Penn State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO