Esther S Dunlap obituary 1925~2022
Esther S Dunlap, 96, of Newburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Tuesday, December 1, 1925 in Newburg, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Anna Halter Hurley. Esther was a lifelong member of the Newburg First Church...
Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty 1943~2022
Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, August 11, 2022, at his home. Born February 15, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Byers Daugherty. Glenn and his late wife owned and operated Darview...
Lanette Neikirk obituary 1969~2022
Lanette Neikirk, 53, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 5, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of the late James and Ladonna (Elbin) Dennison. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School and she later graduated from Hagerstown...
Gary L Shives obituary ~2022
Gary L Shives, 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at his home. Gary was born in Chambersburg, PA, the son of the late James H. Shives Jr. and Rosaline (Williamson) Shives. Gary was employed 33 years at James River, formerly American Can Company and 10...
Russell E Brown obituary 1936~2022
Russell E Brown, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born March 26, 1936, in Maddensville, PA, he was the son of the late Orris and Ruth (Cramer) Brown. Mr. Brown was a 1954 graduate of the former Saltillo High School. He went...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
Michael David Mills obituary 1958~2022
Michael David Mills, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 in his home. Born February 11, 1958 in Hancock, MD he was the son of Dorothy (Angle) Mills of Chambersburg and the late David L. Mills. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Emory Richard Furry obituary 1933~2022
Emory Richard Furry, “Red”, “Uncle Abe”, “Mert”, age 88, of Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 with his loving wife, Margaret (Brightbill Koser) Furry by his side at their home. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Scotland, Pennsylvania. Emory...
Annamarie Schwartz obituary 1933~2022
Mrs. Annamarie Schwartz (Henneberg), 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at. Born August 5, 1933 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Uhlig) Henneberg. Annamarie graduated from Luther Institute High School in Chicago, IL with the class of 1952. She...
Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022
Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
Tyler David Harris obituary 1989~2022
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008...
Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022
Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
Preston James Crotty obituary 2008~2022
Preston James Crotty, 14, earned his angel wings unexpectedly due to a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born March 10, 2008 in Chambersburg, the son of Shannon and the late Barry Crotty. Preston was getting ready to start James Buchanan H.S. this coming year. He enjoyed...
Miriam Elaine Barton obituary 1941~2022
Miriam Elaine Barton, 80, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Donahoe Manor, Bedford, PA. Miriam was born in Bedford, PA on November 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Blanche (Steiner) and Arnold Clingerman. She was a homemaker who attended many churches in the area and...
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022
Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022
Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
