Chambersburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Esther S Dunlap obituary 1925~2022

Esther S Dunlap, 96, of Newburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Tuesday, December 1, 1925 in Newburg, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Anna Halter Hurley. Esther was a lifelong member of the Newburg First Church...
Franklin County Free Press

Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty 1943~2022

Calvin “Glenn” Daugherty, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, August 11, 2022, at his home. Born February 15, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Byers Daugherty. Glenn and his late wife owned and operated Darview...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lanette Neikirk obituary 1969~2022

Lanette Neikirk, 53, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 5, 1969 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of the late James and Ladonna (Elbin) Dennison. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School and she later graduated from Hagerstown...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Gary L Shives obituary ~2022

Gary L Shives, 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at his home. Gary was born in Chambersburg, PA, the son of the late James H. Shives Jr. and Rosaline (Williamson) Shives. Gary was employed 33 years at James River, formerly American Can Company and 10...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Michael David Mills obituary 1958~2022

Michael David Mills, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 in his home. Born February 11, 1958 in Hancock, MD he was the son of Dorothy (Angle) Mills of Chambersburg and the late David L. Mills. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Franklin County Free Press

Emory Richard Furry obituary 1933~2022

Emory Richard Furry, “Red”, “Uncle Abe”, “Mert”, age 88, of Scotland, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 with his loving wife, Margaret (Brightbill Koser) Furry by his side at their home. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Scotland, Pennsylvania. Emory...
Franklin County Free Press

Annamarie Schwartz obituary 1933~2022

Mrs. Annamarie Schwartz (Henneberg), 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at. Born August 5, 1933 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Uhlig) Henneberg. Annamarie graduated from Luther Institute High School in Chicago, IL with the class of 1952. She...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy A Rife obituary 1944~2022

Nancy A Rife (Piper), age 78, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on August 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born January 25, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA to Truman William Piper and Dessie Irene (Mayhugh) Piper. She was preceded in death by her late...
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022

Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Miriam Elaine Barton obituary 1941~2022

Miriam Elaine Barton, 80, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Donahoe Manor, Bedford, PA. Miriam was born in Bedford, PA on November 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Blanche (Steiner) and Arnold Clingerman. She was a homemaker who attended many churches in the area and...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022

Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022

Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
HARRISONVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hester A Smith obituary 1941~2022

Hester A Smith, 80, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at her residence. Hester was born in Berkley Springs, West Virginia on August 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Della (Moats) and Edgar J. Weller. She was the widow of James E. Smith whom she married...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

