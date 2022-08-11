OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary Run-off and Special Elections, which are scheduled for August 23. The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the City of Blair, in Jackson County, and the City of Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.

