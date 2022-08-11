ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Medwatch: CCMH receives award from American Heart Association

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. Following that change, they got recognized by the American Heart Association for their efforts. Christopher Reyes, the Performance Improvement Coordinator at CCMH, said to get the “Get With the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

City council ward 3 candidates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton voters will find two names on the ballot for Lawton City Council Ward 3. Linda Chapman is the incumbent facing Army veteran Cartessa Smith. Linda Chapman is completing her first term as council member for Ward 3 and is seeking re-election. If elected, she plans to continue some of her current projects.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The city of Lawton lake levels on average 90% full

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The extremely dry weather and lack of rain southwest Oklahoma have experienced, some cities have issued water conservation notices, but not Lawton. Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt said Lawton does not have a water issue and will not have one even if Lawton doesn’t see any more rain until November.
LAWTON, OK
Lawton, OK
Education
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
thechronicle.news

Dobson getting ready to supply web service for Lawton, surrounding space

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a brand new web and cellphone supplier to the town referred to as Dobson Fiber. On Wednesday, officers minimize the ribbon on this new enterprise and are wanting ahead the brand new addition of the Lawton household. They’re...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fiber internet provider holds Meet & Greet in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Bluepeak, a new fiber internet provider in the area, will hold a Meet & Greet for residents to learn more about the company’s expansion in Altus. Officials with Bluepeak will be on-hand to discuss the construction and communication process involved in their $9 million expansion, and also give a demonstration of their TV streaming solutions.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Propositions in Blair and Mountain Park to extend PSO service

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary Run-off and Special Elections, which are scheduled for August 23. The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the City of Blair, in Jackson County, and the City of Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Early voting in Comanche County begins Thursday

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Early Voting for the Primary Run-offs and special elections in Comanche County begins Thursday, giving residents a chance to cast their vote before election day on August 23. Special elections for Comanche County include Lawton City Council Wards 3 and 4, a Medicine Park Proposition...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Is Online Water Bill Pay Mayor Booker’s Greatest Failure?

When Stan Booker first ran a campaign to be Lawton's mayor in 2018, he made bold promises that resonated with a frustrated public. He vowed to bring Lawton into the current century, modernizing Lawton City Hall and allowing the citizens the same technology-focused amenities that cities much smaller have been enjoying for years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fundraiser held for young man in need of heart transplant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Indian taco fundraiser was held at Apache High School in benefit of Kristopher Killsfirst Jr., who is in need of a heart transplant. Kristopher is currently on the waiting list just waiting for the right match. His father Kristopher senior said they have a great support system.
APACHE, OK
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kswo.com

I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back in Comanche County and behind bars, according to the the Comanche County Detention Center’s website. According to court documents, Quinones was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near mile marker...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill Bentley Gate closed for construction

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday was the first day of Fort Sill’s lengthy Bentley gate closure, while officials work to add much need security features to the gate. The Fort Sill gate located on Sheridan next to the visitors center, known as Bentley gate, is expected to be closed until the end of October.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday. The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle. The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck in Caddo County. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it’s unknown when the crash happened, but the wreckage was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Fort Cobb on OK-9. 45-year-old Benjamin Horse and...
FORT COBB, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

