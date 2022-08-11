Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Detroit News
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Detroit News
Four Michigan transit systems to receive $23.4 million for low-emission buses
Washington — Four Michigan transit systems will receive $23.4 million for low- and zero-emission buses under new federal grants announced Tuesday. Michigan's allocation is part of $1.66 billion in federal funding for projects across the country through the Department of Transportation. "These grants are going to be used in...
Detroit News
Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness
Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him. Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish...
Detroit News
Detroit Metro air traffic surges as travelers head to these popular destinations
Romulus —Travelers are rapidly returning to the skies over southeast Michigan, powered by flights to destinations overseas. Detroit Metropolitan Airport handled nearly as many passengers in the first six months of this year as it did in all of 2020, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority's June aviation statistics report. The main driver: a substantial rebound in international travelers unencumbered by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
Detroit News
Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case
A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Detroit News
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
Detroit News
What to know about GLWA water main break: What communities are impacted, how long until fix
A water main break Saturday near the regional water authority’s water treatment facility in St. Clair County prompted it to place nearly two dozen communities under boil water advisories. The water main distributes finished drinking water from the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities...
Detroit News
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Detroit News
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
Detroit News
Dumas: What's at stake if public servants don't answer to the media? A lot
Every week, I join fellow Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff on "The No BS News Hour" podcast. LeDuff — a highly respected journalist locally and nationally — and I were not always on the same team. Even today, we’re not always on the same side. But we are on the same page.
Detroit News
Source of Rouge River oil spill identified by state officials
A damaged barrel at a Wayne industrial facility caused the Saturday oil spill on the Rouge River, said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy spokesman Jeff Johnston. Western Wayne HAZMAT workers first reported the spill Saturday evening to state pollution responders. The hazmat team traced the spill back...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards
Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Detroit News
Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?
Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
Detroit News
Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.
