ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2vIo_0hE2JMZm00

Nightingale is a faux-Victorian crafting and survival game being developed by Inflexion Games, a studio founded in 2018 (as Improbable Canada) by a group of former BioWare employees, including former Bioware GM Aaryn Flynn. The basic mechanics seem fairly straightforward—chop tree, crush boulder, pick berry, get gored—but the promise of travel between strange, dangerous realms gives it a sort of "Steampunk Stargate" aesthetic that could be genuinely interesting.

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait longer than expected to find out if Nightingale can live up to that potential. It was expected to arrive in early access later this year, but Nightingale announced today that it has decided to delay the launch until sometime in the first half of 2023.

See more

"The move is based on two considerations," the studio wrote on Steam . "The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential UE5 has to offer, we decided on upgrading now rather than waiting until after release.

"Second, Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and fulfilling the promise of what Nightingale's universe of realms has to offer players. To achieve that the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, bolster content, and polish gameplay."

A delay is always unfortunate, but it beats getting a crappy game that you don't want to play in the first place. Nightingale said that it will share more about the game and development process "in the coming weeks," and a more specific launch target will be revealed "at a later stage."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom

New footage from the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy is set to appear next week at Gamescom. Within the past week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly announced that the highly-anticipated game would be pushed out of 2022 and would instead now release in early 2023. And while this news was upsetting to a number of eager fans, we'll at least be getting a new look at the title this time next week.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Owlboy devs unveil Vikings on Trampolines

D-Pad Studios' next game is a singleplayer, competitive, or cooperative bouncing brawling bash. The developers of Owlboy (opens in new tab) have revealed their next game, the delightfully titled Vikings on Trampolines. You might guess there's more to it than the name, and there kind of is, but honestly it's clearly about vikings and they are bouncing on trampolines. It's a simple concept, one which creators D-Pad studios say is inherently accessible since the controls really only need one hand, but it'll have a singleplayer and cooperative campaign, multiplayer challenges, and a variety of minigames.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Survival Game#Gm#Video Game#Bioware#Inflexion Games#Bioware Gm
SVG

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far

"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Tower of Fantasy, the open-world RPG with a unique combat system and gorgeous art style

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play, open-world RPG you should have on your radar. Developed by Hotta Studio, Tower of Fantasy transports you to Aida, a beautiful alien world that humanity has fled to in order to escape a post-apocalyptic Earth. Comparisons to other popular MMO RPGS may happen but with a fresh take on combat and a brand-new world to explore, Tower of Fantasy is a stand-out game that may just become your new favorite way to spend your free time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Travel
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

Xbox shared the second wave of August Game Pass titles coming this August, but what’s leaving the service is a bit more notable. Game Pass is losing three indie heavy-hitters, including the award-winning Hades. The mid-month additions to Game Pass this August feature many day-one additions such as Midnight...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rollerdrome review

What is it? A third person shoot 'em up on skates. Reviewed on Nvidia GeForce GTX-970, Intel i7-4790K, 16GB RAM. Rollerdrome is a game about performance. There is combat, but it's not about winning, as such. It's about style. The attitude you bring to it. Putting on a show. Efficiency is a by-product of mastering its violent dance—really, you're here to look good.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

343 Industries developer explains struggles of making modern games

343 Industries‘ senior community manager has listed some of the struggles of making modern games in a recent Twitter post. The tweet by John Junyszek, which comes as a response to a post by Forge Labs’ Sean, answers the question of “Why is it harder to make games these days?” with an image including a list of reasons, along with a TLDR (too long didn’t read) brief explanation that reads, “the expectations and legal requirements for games has increased.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Guild Wars 2 Steam Release Date Announced

Guild Wars 2 is officially coming to the digital distribution platform Steam next week on Tuesday, August 23rd. While developer ArenaNet had previously announced that the popular PC MMORPG would launch on Steam back in 2020 before confirming earlier this year that it would finally launch on the platform in 2022. And well, now the time has finally come.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Madden 23 early | Two Best Ways to Get Madden 23 Early Access

Join in on the fun a few days in advance. It’s the release week for Madden 23, and football fans everywhere are clamoring to get their hands on EA’s newest iteration of the classic franchise. The game officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Origin). But for players who simply can’t wait that long to hop in and play, there are a couple of ways to play a few days early.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's how an AI interprets famous gaming quotes taken entirely out of context

I've written so many articles covering AI image generators recently, specifically super poignant things other people have generated, and it's compelled me to do a bit of testing. I decided to gauge the AI image generation prowess of Midjourney (opens in new tab), an image generating discord bot, with something a little closer to the hearts of the PC Gamer crew, and of course PC gamers in general.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level

Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'

As spotted by Massively Overpowered (opens in new tab), Ultima creator Richard Garriott's next project, a blockchain MMO formerly code named Effigy, got an official name, Iron and Magic (opens in new tab), as well as a website. The site contains fly-throughs of a selection of fantasy locales, as well as an under-construction shop featuring plots of land, buildings, and the opportunity to "buy land in the realm of Lord British."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Guild Wars 2 arrival on Steam next week means you can finally just buy the whole thing upfront

The new Complete Collection bundle is now the best way to get into the game. Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam. We've known this for a while—originally ArenaNet had planned to launch on Steam back in late-2020, before putting the release on hold. Now, though, the Steam release date has been revealed. It's out next week on August 23, meaning it coincides with the MMO's tenth anniversary celebrations.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Prospective Starfield modders are organizing early to make a fan patch

This project follows in the footsteps of previous Gamebryo/Creation efforts. First spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a group of modders is already coalescing to create a Starfield Community Patch (opens in new tab) to address bugs in the game, even though we're still more than half a year out from the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG's planned release.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cosmic horror abounds in Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency

Doom 2 mod Divine Frequency speaks of wonderful horrors to my subconscious, delivering a demo level that smacks with the kind of cosmic horror dreamscape I'm always looking for. Creator TheNewGenghisKhan has laid out an enticing nightmare world that's threatening to give me the next hit of my drug of choice, and it seems like they're drawing from the same well of nightmare metal albums and cosmic horror that the original Doom games and later ilk (opens in new tab) draw from. I mean, let's be honest, just check out this (opens in new tab) weird spidery meat sack covered in mouths:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy