Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO