Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
timesnewspapers.com
Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes
Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Some people say they don't like fudge, until they try Merrill Mischief Fudge
MORGANTON, N.C. — Why would a couple from Vermont choose the small town of Morganton in the Foothills of North Carolina to move to and open a downtown store? "Because we fell in love with the town within a few hours of visiting," Sarah Merrill said. Sarah and Craig...
South Carolina man attempting to break own golf cart speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record this week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH. Robby Steen has spent the last 20 years going after the world […]
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hiker found dead in Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was found dead days after setting out on a hike at a park in southeast Charlotte, police say. Matt Sullivan was reported missing after he was last seen at McAlpine Park just before 2 p.m. Friday. He told family he was going for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
US News and World Report
Newton Man Turns Former Store, Juke Joint Into Time Capsule
NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.C. Highway 10 was once “the happening spot on the weekends.”. But that’s exactly how Roger Shuford remembers the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Boil water advisory issued in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday. Town officials gave another update Tuesday and said tests are expected by Wednesday and the advisory will be lifted if the water meets the requirements. The advisory is for residents east of […]
WBTV
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tractor-trailer fire closes portion of I-77 near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer went up in flames along Interstate 77 northbound Tuesday morning, and one lane of the road is expected to be closed through the afternoon hours. It happened near Exit 9, John Belk Freeway. Firefighters gained control of the fire, but NCDOT officials estimate one...
