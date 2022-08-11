ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday

Temperatures in south Louisiana are expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching between 105 and 113 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "oppressive" heat is normal at this point in August, but forecasters said a lack of cloud coverage and rain are expected to exacerbate conditions.
Top Cop of the Week: Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge

CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries

Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
theadvocate.com

Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service

Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says

All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction

Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Louisiana sees drop in gas prices, rise in food prices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in the Capital Area are still feeling the effects of inflation even as the price of gas goes down. “It’s a mixed bag because the price of energy and, namely gasoline, has gone down, but the price of other goods has gone up,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber Business Intelligence Senior Director Andrew Fitzgerald.
Entergy Louisiana offers bill payment assistance for eligible customers

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. According to an Entergy news release, the offer includes the company’s service territory in north, central,...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.

