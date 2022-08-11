The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO