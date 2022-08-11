Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Heat advisory issued for south Louisiana, effective Tuesday
Temperatures in south Louisiana are expected to climb to dangerous levels Tuesday, reaching between 105 and 113 degrees in some places, forecasters said. The National Weather Service in Slidell issued a heat advisory Monday, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The "oppressive" heat is normal at this point in August, but forecasters said a lack of cloud coverage and rain are expected to exacerbate conditions.
Flooding in St. Landry Parish a growing problem with no simple solution
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard admits flooding is not only common in the parish, but says the problem is actually the biggest concern facing the parish.
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
NOLA.com
Fishing for Solutions: The race to protect coastal Louisiana's cultures and way of life
Editor's Note: This story is part of a series on climate change and labor produced in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. Fishing is in Lance Nacio’s DNA. When his great-grandfather came to the U.S., he settled in a fishing community called Manilla Village and made a living working the waterways around the village.
mustang1071.com
Top Cop of the Week: Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
The Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt Donnie Bozeman of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He has been working as a Game Warden for 20 years. Sgt. Bozemen said before joining Wildlife and Fisheries, he worked at as a delivery guy and his wife noticed that he was not happy. She asked if this delivery job was his dream job and he said no. He told her that his dream job was to be a game warden. His wife encouraged him to take chance and pursue a career with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
brproud.com
Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge
CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries
Louisiana Authorities Warning of ‘Sliders’ Vehicle Burglaries. Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are warning of a sort of vehicle burglary known as “Sliders.” A car driving up next to your vehicle on the opposite side is used in this type of burglary. An occupant of that vehicle opens your door and steals your purse, wallet, mobile phone, other valuables, and, in some situations, your car if the keys are still inside.
L'Observateur
Inflation Reduction Act promises to keep oil royalty income for Louisiana, but also will hike prices
(The Center Square) — The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
theadvocate.com
Eunice-based meat company launches direct-to-consumer service
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co. has launched Louisiana Beef Direct, a direct-to-consumer service to customers in eight regional parishes. The service will kick off with the company offering six curated boxes for online ordering and delivery via a partnership with RoadRunner delivery service, Coastal Plains CEO David Billing and COO Chip Perrin announced this week.
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
NOLA.com
Louisiana's three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff says
All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have plans to leave the state after the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the most recent appeal from abortion providers in a case challenging the state's trigger law, which outlaws the procedure. The relocations will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
brproud.com
Louisiana sees drop in gas prices, rise in food prices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in the Capital Area are still feeling the effects of inflation even as the price of gas goes down. “It’s a mixed bag because the price of energy and, namely gasoline, has gone down, but the price of other goods has gone up,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber Business Intelligence Senior Director Andrew Fitzgerald.
postsouth.com
Entergy Louisiana offers bill payment assistance for eligible customers
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Ways to offer bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers across the state, with the application process expected to launch Aug. 17. According to an Entergy news release, the offer includes the company’s service territory in north, central,...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NOLA.com
All of Louisiana's abortion clinics announce plans to move out of state
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a new statement from the New Orleans and Baton Rouge abortion clinics. As Louisiana’s abortion ban goes in and out of effect amid court battles, the state's three clinics are planning to find a new home outside the state. Women's...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
