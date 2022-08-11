K-9 Miko finds meth near 2-year-old, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two men were arrested Wednesday for transporting drugs in a vehicle with a child in it, Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:46 p.m. a deputy was patrolling in the area of 17th Avenue and Davis Circle and made a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle speeding. The driver was identified as Carlos Carbajal Hernandez, 38, and his two-year-old son and an adult passenger named Leovardo Alcaraz, 38, were also in the vehicle, officials say.

The deputy also noticed that the child was sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, the report says. According to authorities, after conducting a background check of both individuals, the deputy learned that Alcaraz was on probation at Kings County for domestic violence.

During the vehicle search, K-9 Miko detected the odor of illegal drugs coming from inside the car. Deputies found three Ziploc bags with a white crystal substance on the front passenger floorboard plus six more bags with the same contents on the floorboard back of the driver’s seat, these were within the reach of the two-year-old child, deputies say.

The contents of the bags tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 9 pounds, authorities say.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Carlos Carbajal Hernandez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs for possible distribution, sale, and transportation as well as suspected child abuse. Leovardo Alcaraz was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs.

The child was taken into the custody of Kings County Child Protective Services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.