What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
Maine State Library, Gov. Mills working to preserve Acadian history
FORT KENT, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine State Library announced two new initiatives on Monday to preserve Acadian history in the Pine Tree State. A news release from the governor's office stated the initiatives aim to digitize historical records pertaining to people of French heritage in Maine.
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
MAINE, USA — One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are...
E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
Teachers prepare for space travel through STEM courses
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Nine teachers from across Maine began a week-long STEM course, where they're learning skills like coding, soldering, and basic engineering. It's called Teachers in Space, and it's meant to provide tools to educators so they can inspire their students to pursue valuable careers in STEM fields, particularly as it pertains to space.
CLYNK depots in Southern Maine are filling up faster than expected this summer
If you’ve taken your bottles and cans to a local CLYNK recycling depot, you may have witnessed the depots are full or overflowing. “Throughout the summer right now we’ve been struggling with volume levels that we have never seen in the 17 years that CLYNK has been around,” Dan Kiley, CLYNK's director of brand delivery, said.
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021
WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
Maine congressional leaders react to unsealing of Trump search warrant
MAINE, USA — A Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant for this week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and Maine's congressional leaders issued statements on the investigation. The office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, released the following statement:. "As a member of the Senate Select...
Judge: Calls between jail resident and attorney were properly disclosed by prosecutors
CARIBOU, Maine — A Maine judge has rejected a request to dismiss a homicide case against a Houlton man whose attorney argued that the case was tainted because a Maine State Police detective admitted he’d listened to parts of two phone calls the defendant made from jail to his lawyer.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Maine reacts to Senate passage of Inflation Reduction Act
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Inflation Reduction Act has passed by just one vote in the U.S. Senate after Vice President Kamala Harris voted in a tie-breaker. But now it hangs in the balance of the House of Representatives. The act aims to curb inflation by making prescription drugs more...
Absentee ballots now available for Mainers ahead of November election
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eager Maine voters can begin applying for their absentee ballots on the state's website. Applications went online Monday, though election officials won't begin mailing ballots until Oct. 8, one month ahead of Election Day. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said those who apply early will get theirs first, as town clerks work to keep up.
Man who waited 3 years for trial may change how Maine views speedy trial rights
MAINE, USA — Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by a delayed trial, taking on the right to “speedy trials” amid a historic backlog of criminal cases across the state. Maine is among the few states not limiting...
The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M
ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
UMaine adds more electric vehicle charging stations as demand grows
ORONO, Maine — The state of Maine has made a push for Mainers to drive electric vehicles. Part of the push toward EV's entails ensuring Mainers there is sufficient infrastructure in the state to support it. The University of Maine has added four new Level 2 charging stations, bringing...
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies
BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
New Hampshire governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
CONCORD, N.H. — Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for...
Mainers continue to see drought amid dry wells
MAINE, USA — On Thursday, the Maine Drought Task Force released an updated U.S. Drought Monitor map on its website revealing drought levels and severity throughout the state. Thursday's release also shows how many dry wells have been reported in Maine. "The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by...
