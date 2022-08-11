ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here. Many of my...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

E-bikes are changing the transportation landscape

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Although Dave Cohen recently moved to Maine, he still works as director of VBike, a nonprofit “dedicated to shifting the bike and bike culture in Vermont towards a far more inclusive, fun, and transportation-oriented future.”. VBike has a special focus on promoting electric bikes,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
Maine Government
Local
California Elections
Maine State
Maine Elections
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teachers prepare for space travel through STEM courses

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Nine teachers from across Maine began a week-long STEM course, where they're learning skills like coding, soldering, and basic engineering. It's called Teachers in Space, and it's meant to provide tools to educators so they can inspire their students to pursue valuable careers in STEM fields, particularly as it pertains to space.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021

WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
WINSLOW, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shenna Bellows
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Local#Computer Security#Homeland Security#State
NEWS CENTER Maine

The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M

ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies

BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers continue to see drought amid dry wells

MAINE, USA — On Thursday, the Maine Drought Task Force released an updated U.S. Drought Monitor map on its website revealing drought levels and severity throughout the state. Thursday's release also shows how many dry wells have been reported in Maine. "The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy