ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
RICHLAND, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drug Trafficking#Money Laundering#Sentencing#The Tri Cities#Eastern Washington#D E A Tri Cities
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Tri-Cities man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
KEPR

20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County

UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy