Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking Case Highlights Needs for Area Mental Health Center
A man wearing nothing but socks and shorts wandering on a Franklin County road is the latest in a series of incidents prompting Sheriff Jim Raymond to continue his call for a drug and mental treatment center. A man wandering on Glade Road North, daring Deputy to shoot him or...
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update | 3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
Tri-Cities man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
KEPR
20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Kennewick PD to conduct patrol honoring young woman killed by drunk driver
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In honor of a young woman who was killed by a drunk driver in Richland exactly 16 years ago, officers from the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) will conduct patrols to crack down on DUI suspects. According to a social media notice from the KPD, 22-year-old Sami...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
Pair of Walla Walla suspects in custody for accused gun thefts & vehicle prowl
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An overnight vehicle prowl gone wrong led to the arrest of two men accused of stealing firearms from community members’ vehicles and hiding out from the police early on Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Trio of veteran prosecutors gives boost to Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is down three deputy prosecutors, but the return of three veterans since early 2021 and a new hire have eased staffing issues. Daniel Pachico returned Feb. 1, 2021, as chief deputy for the DA’s office in Pendleton. Jaclyn Jenkins departed...
85-year-old College Place woman dies in car crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman died in a collision along Highway 12 Sunday morning, Aug 14. According to Washington State Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on US 12, 12 miles east of Walla Walla around 10:45 a.m. The woman, a resident of College Place, lost control...
Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County
UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
Comments / 1