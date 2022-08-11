TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of West Alabama set a lofty goal when it comes to raising money for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It wants to spread that money around amongst dozens of agencies to help people who need it the most. People with the United Way of West Alabama hope they can make a difference by raising more than four million dollars to do that.

