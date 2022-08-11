ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Teen fight erupts at Birmingham’s City Walk day after mayor issues curfew reminder

A fight among juveniles broke out Saturday night at Birmingham’s City Walk, just a day after Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a reminder to residents about the city’s curfew. North Precinct police officers just before 9:40 p.m. observed an altercation involving a large group of juveniles in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
wbrc.com

Birmingham city leaders working on youth crime prevention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve children or teenage victims, one city leader said teens and kids is where crime prevention needs to start. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods said the majority of students at Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Ensley Native Lost Son to Gun Violence. How He Found Strength to Help Others

Ensley neighborhood native Ernest Brown, compliance officer and dean of academics at Maranathan Academy in Birmingham, goes above and beyond to help students in need. Even coming to work after a family tragedy. In October 2021, Brown’s son, Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was shot and killed after argument over a...
wbrc.com

United Way of West Alabama fundraiser underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of West Alabama set a lofty goal when it comes to raising money for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It wants to spread that money around amongst dozens of agencies to help people who need it the most. People with the United Way of West Alabama hope they can make a difference by raising more than four million dollars to do that.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

How a counselor recommends handling misbehavior in the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students are heading back to school, some teachers are dealing with an increase of misbehavior in the classroom. Whether the final tipping point is a new school routine or rules at their desk, one counselor says there’s always more happening under the surface. “Just...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

