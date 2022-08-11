Read full article on original website
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Birmingham Police Chief says city’s curfew for children under 17 will be enforced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin reminded parents and caregivers about the curfew law for children under the age of 17, and Birmingham’s Police Chief plans to enforce it. Chief Scott Thurmond said the city put the law in place to keep your kids safe and keep...
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
Teen fight erupts at Birmingham’s City Walk day after mayor issues curfew reminder
A fight among juveniles broke out Saturday night at Birmingham’s City Walk, just a day after Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a reminder to residents about the city’s curfew. North Precinct police officers just before 9:40 p.m. observed an altercation involving a large group of juveniles in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin pushing for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of the city's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022. Learn more in the video above. “There is a curfew that exists in the city of...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Tarrant First Baptist Church gifts building to Victory City church
TARRANT, Ala. — Thanks to a generous donation, a Birmingham city church has a new place to call home after a devastating tornado last year. Learn more in the video above.
Birmingham city leaders working on youth crime prevention
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve children or teenage victims, one city leader said teens and kids is where crime prevention needs to start. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods said the majority of students at Birmingham...
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. If you have any...
Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families are grieving, police are investigating and many of us are asking why violence erupted on August 12 and early on August 13 in west Birmingham. Four people are now dead. Two died inside their home, one inside their car, and another on a porch. Mayor...
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
Ensley Native Lost Son to Gun Violence. How He Found Strength to Help Others
Ensley neighborhood native Ernest Brown, compliance officer and dean of academics at Maranathan Academy in Birmingham, goes above and beyond to help students in need. Even coming to work after a family tragedy. In October 2021, Brown’s son, Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was shot and killed after argument over a...
United Way of West Alabama fundraiser underway
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of West Alabama set a lofty goal when it comes to raising money for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It wants to spread that money around amongst dozens of agencies to help people who need it the most. People with the United Way of West Alabama hope they can make a difference by raising more than four million dollars to do that.
Teen gunned down in ambush at Birmingham gas station now identified
The name of a teen killed when he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening has now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the slain teen as Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins Jr. He just turned 18 in July. The barrage of...
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
Mayor Woodfin speaks on recent uptick in city violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a statement in response to the recent uptick of violence in the city.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
How a counselor recommends handling misbehavior in the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students are heading back to school, some teachers are dealing with an increase of misbehavior in the classroom. Whether the final tipping point is a new school routine or rules at their desk, one counselor says there’s always more happening under the surface. “Just...
