ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 19

AP_000607.dd31886298964c68ad9d1b10ecfc9ee0.1928
3d ago

WELCOME TO THE DEMOCRAT POLICIES DC & NY!!! Deal with it!! You had no problem with Texas & other states being over ran with migrants. What’s your problem now??? 🤔🤔Just a tiny fraction is now in your backyards & y’all cry like a whimpy baby. Enjoy! 🤣

Reply
29
Dave Moore
2d ago

If Dementia Joe had sent the National Guard to our Southern border there would not be a million or more illegals in TX. Your sanctuary city can deal with a few thousand.

Reply
13
david
4d ago

Why don’t Harris help you when she gets back from vacation she is over the border. Biden gave her that job remember.

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Defense#D C National Guard#Pentagon#Dcng#The National Guard For
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy