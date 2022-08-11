WELCOME TO THE DEMOCRAT POLICIES DC & NY!!! Deal with it!! You had no problem with Texas & other states being over ran with migrants. What’s your problem now??? 🤔🤔Just a tiny fraction is now in your backyards & y’all cry like a whimpy baby. Enjoy! 🤣
If Dementia Joe had sent the National Guard to our Southern border there would not be a million or more illegals in TX. Your sanctuary city can deal with a few thousand.
Why don’t Harris help you when she gets back from vacation she is over the border. Biden gave her that job remember.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom Handy
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
RELATED PEOPLE
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
Former Pence chief of staff: 'There would have been a massacre' if Capitol rioters got closer
President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19