ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

James O’Connor among several forced Wallabies changes for Argentina Test

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1bDQ_0hE2G9eJ00
James O'Connor will start the second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina with the Wallabies forced into making a number of changes.

There was a time when it seemed like Australia could whistle up a fresh world class playmaker at will but those days are long gone and Wallabies flyhalf stocks are looking threadbare with little more than a year to go until the World Cup.

James O’Connor will be the third starter in five Tests this season against Argentina on Saturday (Sunday AEST), coming in for Quade Cooper after his fellow 30-something was injured again in last week’s win over the Pumas in their Rugby Championship opener.

The 32-year-old O’Connor has much to prove after returning from one of a string of injuries to put in a poor display against England in July as a second-half replacement for Australia’s designated flyhalf of the future, Noah Lolesio.

“We talked about him needing to sharpen up and he’s been doing that,” coach Dave Rennie said. “It’s really around acceleration and sharpening up his skill set. Attitude wise he’s been brilliant, he couldn’t have been more supportive. It’s great that he gets the opportunity on Saturday.

“Our thinking is he’s going to go through to the World Cup but only time will tell. I think he’s keen to get out there and show he’s got plenty of footy left in him.”

The versatile Reece Hodge will back up from the bench with no place even among the replacements for 22-year-old Lolesio, who started all three Tests against England last month.

“He’s disappointed,” said Rennie. “We’ve communicated areas where we want him to be better. But he’s a good kid, I reckon he’s going to be an excellent international 10 and he’s working hard on growing his game.”

It is a far cry from nine years ago when Rennie’s fellow New Zealander Robbie Deans had five credible candidates to play flyhalf against the British and Irish Lions and plumped for O’Connor.

O’Connor was banished from Australian rugby at the end of the 2013 season for off-field indiscretions just as Bernard Foley, who had not been in contention for the Lions series, emerged to make the position his own for five years.

Foley fell out of favour before the 2019 World Cup campaign and Michael Cheika chopped and changed his starting flyhalf before the humiliating quarter-final exit at the hands of England.

Rennie accepted that flyhalf was the position of most concern with the World Cup on the horizon, not to mention the more immediate challenges of Tests against world champions South Africa and New Zealand when the Wallabies head home.

“Ten is the skinniest [position],” he said. “We’ve got some good young kids coming through but not ready for this level yet. It’s certainly an area of focus, we need to develop our young 10s.”

Reports this week suggested that 32-year-old Foley, who now plays in Japan, would be recalled to the squad for the first time in three years.

“We haven’t made a decision around that,” said Rennie. “We’ll get home and we’ll pick a new squad for South Africa.”

Wallabies: Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, James O’Connor, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Darcy Swain, Rory Arnold, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Matt Gibbon, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Irae Simone, Reece Hodge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

In-form Nick Kyrgios again skips Australia’s Davis Cup charge

Nick Kyrgios has again opted out of the Davis Cup team with Alex de Minaur spearheading the Australian team in Hamburg, Germany next month. Kyrgios has not played in the team event since 2019 and would have been a strong addition given his sparkling singles form plus grand slam-winning doubles combination with Thanasi Kokkinakis.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Arnold
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#Matt Philip#Argentina Test
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy