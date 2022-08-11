Read full article on original website
MDOT closing traffic lanes this week on US-23 from Swartz Creek to Maple Road
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The shoulder and a lane of US-23 in Genesee County are scheduled to be closed this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues expoxy seal coating and other bridge repairs. MDOT plans to close the shoulder and a lane of northbound US-23 from Maple Road...
Police: Woman Intentionally Crashes Vehicle Through Church
TUSCOLA COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after police say she intentionally drove her vehicle into a church. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the 56 year-old unidentified woman crashed her 2007 Dodge Charger into the side of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street in Millington around 10 p.m. Sunday evening. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall that led to a classroom. No injuries were reported but the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. It’s unclear what charges she’ll be facing. The church sustained extensive damage to the exterior of the building, as well as inside of the classroom. Damage estimates were not immediately available. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police recover assault rifle, pistol, tactical vest after man crashes into 3 cars in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — On a busy Sunday for Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, two drivers crashed their cars, abandoned them, then fled on foot before getting arrested. In one of the jettisoned cars, deputies recovered an assault rifle, a mismatched pistol, and a bulletproof vest. The first incident...
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in several counties following boil water advisory
On Sunday morning, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following the boil water advisory given to several communities.
