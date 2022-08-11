ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassar, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Police: Woman Intentionally Crashes Vehicle Through Church

TUSCOLA COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after police say she intentionally drove her vehicle into a church. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the 56 year-old unidentified woman crashed her 2007 Dodge Charger into the side of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street in Millington around 10 p.m. Sunday evening. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall that led to a classroom. No injuries were reported but the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. It’s unclear what charges she’ll be facing. The church sustained extensive damage to the exterior of the building, as well as inside of the classroom. Damage estimates were not immediately available. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vassar, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
abc12.com

Flint temporarily turns to secondary water pipeline as main water source

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint recently was able to avert a water crisis because of a newly constructed secondary water pipeline. The Great Lakes Water Authority is the main water source for the city, supplying 95% of what flows through the pipes into homes and businesses. It suffered a major breach on Saturday.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend. Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont,...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m. The...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beams#Railroad Tracks#All Clear#Bourne
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week concludes in downtown Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The final stop of the week-long Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week brought dozens of show cars to downtown Mt. Morris on Saturday. The day-long preview of next weekend's main Back to the Bricks car show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint included dozens of old cars and people making new memories.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show

FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy