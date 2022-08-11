TUSCOLA COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after police say she intentionally drove her vehicle into a church. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the 56 year-old unidentified woman crashed her 2007 Dodge Charger into the side of the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street in Millington around 10 p.m. Sunday evening. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall that led to a classroom. No injuries were reported but the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. It’s unclear what charges she’ll be facing. The church sustained extensive damage to the exterior of the building, as well as inside of the classroom. Damage estimates were not immediately available. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

