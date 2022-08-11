ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Life Storage

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Life Storage LSI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.43 versus the current price of Life Storage at $136.8, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
CNBC's Final Trades: Fidelity National, Deere And Why You Should 'Take A Look At The Health Care Sector'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Fidelity National Financial Inc FN as it's trading at 13 times earnings. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he still thinks that the “future is very bright” for Deere & Company DE. Shares of declined by 0.57% to close at $366.05 on Monday.
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Coinbase Global, T-Mobile US And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Soaring Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported strong financial results and raised full-year guidance above analyst estimates. Ginkgo Bioworks said second-quarter revenue increased 231% year-over-year to $144.62 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million, which was improved from a loss of $38 million in the prior year's quarter.
Why Target Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Target Corp TGT shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which gained after reporting better-than-expected top-line results and maintaining guidance for the second half of 2022. Walmart said second-quarter revenue jumped 8.4% year-over-year to $152.9 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $150.75 billion, according to...
BitGo May Choose To Go Public, After Galaxy Digital Terminated Buyout Deal

BitGo, a cryptocurrency custody provider, attracted an all-cash offer that exceeded the value of the now-terminated deal with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Holdings, reported Bloomberg, citing BitGo's Chief Executive Officer Mike Belshe in an interview. BitGo isn't actively entertaining acquisition offers at the moment and could list on the stock...
Genius Sports: Q2 Earnings Insights

Genius Sports GENI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genius Sports beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $15.27 million from the same...
Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Tarena Clocks 11% Growth In Q2 Revenue; Appoints New CFO

Tarena International Inc TEDU reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11.4% year-on-year, to RMB648.8 million ($96.9 million) versus RMB582.3 million last year. Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business increased 25.9% to 176,500. Gross profit increased 27.9% Y/Y to RMB376.5 million ($56.2 million), and the gross margin...
Bio-Path Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bio-Path Holdings BPTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bio-Path Holdings beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: REE Automotive Q2 Earnings

REE Automotive REE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REE Automotive beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
