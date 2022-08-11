Read full article on original website
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Life Storage
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Life Storage LSI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.43 versus the current price of Life Storage at $136.8, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
This Canadian Cannabis LP Reports Strong Sales Trends In Q2 But Analyst Remains Concerned, Here's Why
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. CBWTF XLY reported its financial results on Monday for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The company showed "better-than-expected sales trends and margin improvement," Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic said in his recent note. The Analyst. Zuanic retained the Neutral rating on the...
CNBC's Final Trades: Fidelity National, Deere And Why You Should 'Take A Look At The Health Care Sector'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Fidelity National Financial Inc FN as it's trading at 13 times earnings. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he still thinks that the “future is very bright” for Deere & Company DE. Shares of declined by 0.57% to close at $366.05 on Monday.
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Coinbase Global, T-Mobile US And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Soaring Today
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported strong financial results and raised full-year guidance above analyst estimates. Ginkgo Bioworks said second-quarter revenue increased 231% year-over-year to $144.62 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million, which was improved from a loss of $38 million in the prior year's quarter.
Why Target Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Target Corp TGT shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which gained after reporting better-than-expected top-line results and maintaining guidance for the second half of 2022. Walmart said second-quarter revenue jumped 8.4% year-over-year to $152.9 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $150.75 billion, according to...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
BitGo May Choose To Go Public, After Galaxy Digital Terminated Buyout Deal
BitGo, a cryptocurrency custody provider, attracted an all-cash offer that exceeded the value of the now-terminated deal with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Holdings, reported Bloomberg, citing BitGo's Chief Executive Officer Mike Belshe in an interview. BitGo isn't actively entertaining acquisition offers at the moment and could list on the stock...
Genius Sports: Q2 Earnings Insights
Genius Sports GENI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genius Sports beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $15.27 million from the same...
Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
NexImmune Price Target Cut By 75%, Plus Wells Fargo Lowers PT Price Target On These Stocks
Raymond James cut the price target for NexImmune, Inc. NEXI from $12 to $3. NexImmune shares rose 2.4% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from $325 to $300. Charles River Laboratories shares fell 0.5% to close at $231.89 on Monday.
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Nu Holdings, Ally Financial And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 17.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ rose 16.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full...
HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%; Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD from $10 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Mind Medicine shares rose 2.3% to $0.7164 in pre-market trading. Raymond James raised Public Storage PSA price target...
Tarena Clocks 11% Growth In Q2 Revenue; Appoints New CFO
Tarena International Inc TEDU reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11.4% year-on-year, to RMB648.8 million ($96.9 million) versus RMB582.3 million last year. Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business increased 25.9% to 176,500. Gross profit increased 27.9% Y/Y to RMB376.5 million ($56.2 million), and the gross margin...
Bio-Path Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bio-Path Holdings BPTH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bio-Path Holdings beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: REE Automotive Q2 Earnings
REE Automotive REE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REE Automotive beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
