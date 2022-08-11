Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police statement on mass casualty incident in Berwick, PA
State Trooper Anthony Petroski gives statement to media on the mass casualty incident that occurred on 8/13/2022. Pennsylvania State Police statement on mass casualty …. Memorial set up outside Intoxicology Department crash …. Community mourns tragedy in Nescopeck, Berwick. Memorial set up outside Intoxicology Department crash. Community comes together to...
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like...
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
