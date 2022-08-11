ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Police Arrest Mother On Suspicion Of Leaving Children In Hot Car

Oklahoma City Police said the woman is accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. OCPD said another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
Canadian County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uco#Drunk Drivers#Wedding#Springs
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
KXII.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
ARDMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fox40jackson.com

Oklahoma man accused of killing his 3 kids in murder-suicide involved in ongoing domestic dispute, police say

A murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last week involving three children and their father is part of an ongoing domestic dispute, new court documents show. Francoise Littlejohn, 30, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the front seat of a Dodge Charger with his three dead children: Trinity, 3, Aliyah, 4, and Kyren, 7, following a dispute at the home involving the children’s mother, according to the documents released this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
WARR ACRES, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
ENID, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy