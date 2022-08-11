ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WMUR.com

Video: Some beneficial rain possible this week in New Hampshire

After a beautiful weekend and Monday, it looks like the pleasant weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of an evening shower (mostly north)....
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Warm and partly sunny

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The pleasant weather continues for one more day today ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Today will be partly sunny (sun gradually giving way to clouds)...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: A comfy Sunday in the Granite State

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Comfortable weather conditions continue through Sunday and Monday. A tricky system may try to throw some beneficial rain in our direction by midweek. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with a warming trend by next weekend. A mostly sunny sky will be in place over much of New...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Hampshire State
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
WMUR.com

COVID-19 positive patients in New Hampshire hospitals decrease slightly

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight decrease in patients with COVID-19 on Monday. Officials reported 90 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, down from 102 on Sunday. Of those 90 people, 18 are specifically being treated for COVID-19, the same number as Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Airplane debris falls from sky in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A six-pound piece of metal fell from the sky in Maine. The debris hit the ground right outside the State Capitol building in Augusta on Friday. The Maine Public Safety Department said it was likely from a large plane flying overhead. No one was hurt and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WBEC AM

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
WMUR.com

How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists

BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
BEDFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Nearly 25-percent of Massachusetts now in "extreme drought"

BOSTON - We knew this day would come. The latest weekly report released Thursday marked the first week Massachusetts has reached "extreme drought" conditions this summerNearly 25-percent of the state has now reached that status. More than 55-percent of Massachusetts is in "severe drought."Following one of the longest heat streaks on record, Tuesday August 9th capped off the extreme temperatures and dry trend with a round of severe storms in eastern Massachusetts. Even though some in Bristol and Plymouth counties recorded more than one inch of rain that afternoon, this was not included in the latest monitor which concluded it's weekly recording at 8 a.m. that day.While Boston has only recorded 0.26" of rain in August so far, there is a good shot of a few inches by early next week. Monday through Wednesday will bring us an unsettled pattern that should help the "extreme drought" concern. But we still have a ways to go to completely wipe away the deficit. In fact, we're 5 inches from where we should be by normal summer rain standards and more than 9 inches for the year as a whole.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI

