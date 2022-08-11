Read full article on original website
Video: Some beneficial rain possible this week in New Hampshire
After a beautiful weekend and Monday, it looks like the pleasant weather continues into Tuesday ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. A slight chance of an evening shower (mostly north)....
Video: Warm and partly sunny
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The pleasant weather continues for one more day today ahead of a "potential" for some beneficial rain. That will be followed by a warming trend at the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Today will be partly sunny (sun gradually giving way to clouds)...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Video: A comfy Sunday in the Granite State
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Comfortable weather conditions continue through Sunday and Monday. A tricky system may try to throw some beneficial rain in our direction by midweek. Temperatures will stay seasonable, with a warming trend by next weekend. A mostly sunny sky will be in place over much of New...
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
COVID-19 positive patients in New Hampshire hospitals decrease slightly
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight decrease in patients with COVID-19 on Monday. Officials reported 90 people confirmed positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, down from 102 on Sunday. Of those 90 people, 18 are specifically being treated for COVID-19, the same number as Sunday.
New Hampshire to receive $8.4 million to cover costs of COVID-19 testing at University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the state for COVID-19 testing at the University of New Hampshire during the pandemic. The agency said the $8.4 million grant covers the cost of 70,000 tests conducted between August and November in 2020. FEMA said the money is...
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Airplane debris falls from sky in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A six-pound piece of metal fell from the sky in Maine. The debris hit the ground right outside the State Capitol building in Augusta on Friday. The Maine Public Safety Department said it was likely from a large plane flying overhead. No one was hurt and...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
How Granite Staters are changing spending habits as inflation persists
BEDFORD, N.H. — While gasoline prices go down, grocery prices continue to be a problem for many Granite Staters. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July. "We've been trying to just tighten the budget a little bit. Make sure we're not overspending,” shopper Arthur Gavrin said. "More generic brands, we buy a little less at a time, trying to make sure things don't spoil or anything like that.”
Poll shows emerging GOP frontrunners in New Hampshire's 1st District, open race in 2nd
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two candidates breaking away from the pack in the Republican primary to take on U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, while the Republican primary in the 2nd District remains up for grabs.
Nearly 25-percent of Massachusetts now in "extreme drought"
BOSTON - We knew this day would come. The latest weekly report released Thursday marked the first week Massachusetts has reached "extreme drought" conditions this summerNearly 25-percent of the state has now reached that status. More than 55-percent of Massachusetts is in "severe drought."Following one of the longest heat streaks on record, Tuesday August 9th capped off the extreme temperatures and dry trend with a round of severe storms in eastern Massachusetts. Even though some in Bristol and Plymouth counties recorded more than one inch of rain that afternoon, this was not included in the latest monitor which concluded it's weekly recording at 8 a.m. that day.While Boston has only recorded 0.26" of rain in August so far, there is a good shot of a few inches by early next week. Monday through Wednesday will bring us an unsettled pattern that should help the "extreme drought" concern. But we still have a ways to go to completely wipe away the deficit. In fact, we're 5 inches from where we should be by normal summer rain standards and more than 9 inches for the year as a whole.
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
