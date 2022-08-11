ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifesouth is looking for any donors with Type O blood

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFMou_0hE2Dx9P00
Lifesouth Community Blood Centers logo

Jacksonville, Florida — Lifesouth Community Blood Centers are asking for anyone with type O blood to make a donation.

Donating 1 pint of blood can save more than one life. All donations will go towards local hospitals like Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital, UF Health, and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Lifesouth has a mobile van set up off of University Blvd at the HCA Memorial Hospital, and all donors will receive a 20-dollar gift card and a free T-shirt.

Donating blood, plasma, and platelets can help medical professionals save patients, who have a variety of urgent medical needs.

For example, if you have type A, that can be used for platelets to help cancer patients, burn victims, or anyone with a compromised immune system.

The American Cancer Society says people going through chemotherapy may need blood transfusions during their treatments, sometimes every day.

According to the Red Cross, every 2 seconds, someone in the US needs blood or platelets.

Lifesouth Community Blood Center serves more than 125 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The non-profit has 30 donation centers, 50 bloodmobiles, and conducts roughly 2,000 blood drives each month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Group#Blood Plasma#Children S Hospital#The Hca Memorial Hospital#The Red Cross#Cox Media Group
