ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone Signs With CAA

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7fOs_0hE2DuVE00

EXCLUSIVE : Sylvester Stallone has signed with CAA.

It’s a return match for the star and the agency, which will also rep his Balboa Productions.

Stallone is currently filming Tulsa King , the Taylor Sheridan series creation for Paramount+. It’s a fish out of water drama in which Stallone plays Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, a veteran mob leader who is tasked by the family with reestablishing an outpost in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The showrunner is Terence Winter, whose work includes David Chase’s The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire and The Wolf of Wall Street .

He will next be seen in Samaritan for Amazon Studios. Julius Avery directed the drama and Balboa Productions produced. Stallone has taken to social media to express his frustration over lack of ownership and ability to steer the direction of his Rocky franchise. His ire has been directed toward Irwin Winkler, who with the late Robert Chartoff produced the original that Stallone created and scripted., and his performance as Rocky Balboa is one of Hollywood’s most enduring franchise hero creations. Stallone took part in the first two installments of the Creed spinoff, but not the third film directed by Michael B Jordan. His barbed messages came after MGM revealed it will be making a spinoff based on Victor Drago, the son of Rocky’s Russian nemesis who was the central opponent in Creed 2 . Maybe the agency can help Stallone and Winkler touch gloves and resolve it.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 43

Jim Martin
3d ago

people Sylvester Stallone if you really knew what he's like in his private life how he treats people that work for him you would not like him one bit he needs to retire already enough is enough.

Reply(13)
9
Jeffrey B
3d ago

Only reason I clicked was because I had no idea what CAA stood for 😎

Reply(10)
33
James Smith
3d ago

Sir Sly deserves to be treated with respect and his movies are great and the characters he created shouldn't have been used without his permission plain and simple period...

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

“Pathetic And Moronic”: Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler For “Picking At The Bones” Of Characters He Created

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Sylvester Stallone posted a new message via Instagram on Sunday going after producer Irwin Winkler yet again following the announcement a Rocky spinoff film is in the works at MGM titled Drago. The post contained a gallery of four photos, the first of which depicts Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa’s neck. The final slide shows Rocky punching the character Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, from the 1985 film Rocky IV. “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY !...
NFL
Deadline

Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation. Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku. Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters.  Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’...
NFL
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
thedigitalfix.com

How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie

When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
MOVIES
The Spun

Look: Favorite Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympic athletes over the years. Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in pretty epic fashion. Vonn joined the special list of "Body Paint" athletes for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Some of Vonn's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Irwin Winkler
Person
Taylor Sheridan
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Caa#Tulsa King#Paramount#Amazon Studios#Mgm#Russian
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy