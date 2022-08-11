Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
NFLPA president JC Tretter on Soldier Field conditions: 'The NFL can and should do better'
Soldier Field's days of hosting the Chicago Bears appear to be numbered as the team plans to build a new stadium away from the city in Arlington Heights. Despite its history and a $632 million renovation 20 years ago, the stadium may have outlived its usefulness. On Saturday, Soldier Field...
Is ‘Monday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘MNF’ Schedule Info
The first full week of the NFL preseason is in the books! New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond went 9/14 for 119 yards and two TDs in a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Lance threw a 76-yard touchdown in his brief preseason appearance in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers. Plus, a new season of Hard Knocks debuted on HBO!
NFL・
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Preseason slate brings on 49ers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 2 preseason Week 2 – vs San Francisco 49ers Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
UCF Coaching Staff Dance Off Video
UCF coaches show off their individual dancing skills, much to the delight of the UCF players.
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
Photos Of Field At Soldier Field Are Going Viral This Afternoon
The Chicago Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday in their preseason opener. However, the conditions at Soldier Field are less than ideal. Roughly an hour before kickoff, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times shared a few photos of Soldier Field. Unfortunately, the actual field looks like a...
Red Bull B-Girls Discuss The Challenges Of Breakdancing In A Male Dominated Field
These 3 b-girls are shaking things up in the world of breakdancing. Here's how.
Auburn offers 4-star safety committed to Big Ten program
Bryan Harsin and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff are confident that they will be able to land multiple recruits who are committed elsewhere this cycle. They have already done that once, flipping four-star edge Ashley Williams from Nebraska, and are heavily pursuing multiple prospects committed elsewhere. Well, they are now looking to flip another prospect after extending an offer to four-star safety Conrad Hussey on Monday, who is committed to Penn State.
What does the GSH on Bears jersey stand for
As the charter franchise of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears are steeped in history. The Bears celebrated 100 NFL seasons in 2019. And with so much franchise history, the Bears have found ways to honor it. One of which is a trio of letters on the shoulder of the Bears' jerseys.
