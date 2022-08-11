ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Decider.com

Is ‘Monday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘MNF’ Schedule Info

The first full week of the NFL preseason is in the books! New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury, Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond went 9/14 for 119 yards and two TDs in a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Trey Lance threw a 76-yard touchdown in his brief preseason appearance in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers. Plus, a new season of Hard Knocks debuted on HBO!
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 4-star safety committed to Big Ten program

Bryan Harsin and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff are confident that they will be able to land multiple recruits who are committed elsewhere this cycle. They have already done that once, flipping four-star edge Ashley Williams from Nebraska, and are heavily pursuing multiple prospects committed elsewhere. Well, they are now looking to flip another prospect after extending an offer to four-star safety Conrad Hussey on Monday, who is committed to Penn State.
NBC Sports Chicago

What does the GSH on Bears jersey stand for

As the charter franchise of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears are steeped in history. The Bears celebrated 100 NFL seasons in 2019. And with so much franchise history, the Bears have found ways to honor it. One of which is a trio of letters on the shoulder of the Bears' jerseys.
