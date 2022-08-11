Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
China Weakness Impacts Commodities
Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
China's Demographics Spell Decline Not Domination
Demography isn’t destiny. If population size was history’s major determinant, China might have conquered Europe in the 15th century, and Britain certainly would not have conquered India in the 18th. Little countries are capable of great things. Wee Scotland, the population of which was perhaps 1.3 million in...
Bloomberg
Ukraine Latest: Martial Law Extended, Fuel Tax to Make Comeback
Ukraine’s parliament voted to extend martial law and military mobilization by another 90 days through Nov. 21, measures put in place after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration also plans to reintroduce a fuel tax as it seeks to boost budget revenue for social...
Bloomberg
Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner. Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts...
Bloomberg
China Factory Orders Shrink in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Investors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further than China’s factories right now.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Bloomberg
Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus
China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
Bloomberg
China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
Bloomberg
Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook
BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China. The producer will study plans to expand its top-earning iron ore unit to 330 million tons of production a...
Bloomberg
How North Korea Became A Crypto Hacking Powerhouse
In late July, allegations surfaced that some North Koreans were plagiarizing online resumes and tricking companies, including crypto companies, into hiring them. It's part of a broader effort to raise money for North Korea’s government weapons program. It could also help the authoritarian nation evade global sanctions. How did...
Bloomberg
Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan
Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. “The first stage goal has been reached”, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network...
Bloomberg
UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
Bloomberg
Estonia Dismantles WWII Monuments to Prevent Misuse by Russia
Estonian authorities removed a Soviet-era T-34 tank from its pedestal after Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Russia was using such monuments to foment hostility in the Baltic country. Kallas told reporters on Tuesday that Soviet monuments had been brought back into the public eye as a reminder of Russian aggression...
Bloomberg
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
Bloomberg
German Investor Confidence Falls Further Amid Energy Squeeze
Investor confidence in the German economy fell further from already depressed levels as the burden of higher energy costs filters through to companies and households. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations slipped to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month, missing economists’ estimates for a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also deteriorated.
Bloomberg
Protests Against Soaring Energy Bills Spread Through UK, and CEOs Are Taking Notice
In cities across Britain, people are stepping up protests against the rising cost-of-living and surging household energy bills forecast to hit £5,000 next year. And some big corporations are taking notice. “These numbers are off the charts and out of reach for most people across the country. So when...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines.
Bloomberg
Granholm Sees US Gasoline Prices Dropping Further, With Caveat
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to less than $4 a gallon for the first time since March. “We hope that that’s true but, again, it can be impacted by what’s happening globally,” Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
Bloomberg
Another Holiday, Removal Vans Fuel Sense Johnson Has Checked Out
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson is on his second holiday of the month and doesn’t plan to dial in to any remote engagements, his spokesman said, fueling the sense of inertia in the UK government weeks ahead of the prime minister’s formal departure in September.
