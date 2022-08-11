ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg

China Weakness Impacts Commodities

Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

China's Demographics Spell Decline Not Domination

Demography isn’t destiny. If population size was history’s major determinant, China might have conquered Europe in the 15th century, and Britain certainly would not have conquered India in the 18th. Little countries are capable of great things. Wee Scotland, the population of which was perhaps 1.3 million in...
INDIA
Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: Martial Law Extended, Fuel Tax to Make Comeback

Ukraine’s parliament voted to extend martial law and military mobilization by another 90 days through Nov. 21, measures put in place after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration also plans to reintroduce a fuel tax as it seeks to boost budget revenue for social...
WORLD
Bloomberg

Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner. Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts...
WORLD
Bloomberg

Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus

China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China. The producer will study plans to expand its top-earning iron ore unit to 330 million tons of production a...
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

How North Korea Became A Crypto Hacking Powerhouse

In late July, allegations surfaced that some North Koreans were plagiarizing online resumes and tricking companies, including crypto companies, into hiring them. It's part of a broader effort to raise money for North Korea’s government weapons program. It could also help the authoritarian nation evade global sanctions. How did...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. “The first stage goal has been reached”, Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Estonia Dismantles WWII Monuments to Prevent Misuse by Russia

Estonian authorities removed a Soviet-era T-34 tank from its pedestal after Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Russia was using such monuments to foment hostility in the Baltic country. Kallas told reporters on Tuesday that Soviet monuments had been brought back into the public eye as a reminder of Russian aggression...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse

A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

German Investor Confidence Falls Further Amid Energy Squeeze

Investor confidence in the German economy fell further from already depressed levels as the burden of higher energy costs filters through to companies and households. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations slipped to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month, missing economists’ estimates for a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also deteriorated.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Granholm Sees US Gasoline Prices Dropping Further, With Caveat

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said US gasoline prices should fall further after dropping to less than $4 a gallon for the first time since March. “We hope that that’s true but, again, it can be impacted by what’s happening globally,” Granholm said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

Another Holiday, Removal Vans Fuel Sense Johnson Has Checked Out

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson is on his second holiday of the month and doesn’t plan to dial in to any remote engagements, his spokesman said, fueling the sense of inertia in the UK government weeks ahead of the prime minister’s formal departure in September.
WORLD

