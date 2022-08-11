ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Kevin Federline Wishes He Could Get Britney Spears To 'Open Her Eyes' As She Continues To Act Out

At long last: Britney Spears' notorious ex-husband Kevin Federline is finally speaking up on the singer's troubled past, controversial conservatorship, racy photos and their two teenaged sons.Sitting down for a televised interview, the former dancer, 44, insisted that he's breaking his silence because he wants the best for the 40-year-old singer, claiming her drama has taken a toll on their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.After the "U Drive Me Crazy" crooner's conservatorship ended late last year, she's been airing out her family's dirty laundry and making damaging allegations against them, in addition to flooding her Instagram page...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm Reacts to Fans Speculation That He’s Gay After Tell-All Appearance

90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to fan speculation that he’s gay following his appearance on the season 9 tell-all. The Pillow Talk alum, 42, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 14, to address the rumors regarding his sexuality with a reposted tweet. “The amount of gay panic that Tim has unleashed by simply having style without being gay is kind of disturbing honestly,” the statement read. Tim co-signed the tweet by writing, “Facts.”
Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating

Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
