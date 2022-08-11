Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anson, Bladen, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Cumberland, Gaston, Hoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anson; Bladen; Cabarrus; Cleveland; Cumberland; Gaston; Hoke; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Robeson; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANSON BLADEN CABARRUS CLEVELAND CUMBERLAND GASTON HOKE LINCOLN MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE RICHMOND ROBESON SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY UNION
