Anyone who tuned into the first game of the Oregon Ducks’ football season against Fresno State a year ago knows that there is some special talent possessed by linebacker Justin Flowe. After missing his freshman season with a knee injury, Flowe was back healthy and lined up next to Noah Sewell and Kayvon Thibodeaux, ready to wreak havoc on the opposing offense. He didn’t disappoint, racking up a game-high 14 tackles with one forced fumble. He was electric. Unfortunately, a couple of days later, it was revealed that he was also injured. Flowe had to sit out for the ensuing Ohio State game...

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 MINUTES AGO