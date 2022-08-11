Read full article on original website
Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
Ray High School student killed himself after bullying about tragic accident
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m., a 18-year-old former Ray High School student was reported to have died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound at his home on the 4300 Mistletoe Street. Police responded and began CPR, but when paramedics arrived, it was too late. According to a...
Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall
Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
These areas of the city are already experiencing flooding
Please be careful if you need to leave the house, as numerous parts of the city are flooded or beginning to flood.
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
Shook Towing busy at work during high floods in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's rain brought problems for drivers who found themselves stalled in high water while driving through flooded areas. When the rain comes down, however, Shook Towing jumps into action. "I get about the same amount of calls during the storm, but after the storm is...
Heavy rainfall causes difficulties for drivers early Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flash flooding continues Monday morning after Sunday's rain left roads flooded across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff. Drivers were left in potentially dangerous situations. Drivers making their way near McKinzie and Haven were faced with high water early Monday morning. Since midnight, Corpus Christi recorded...
Additional details from Monday afternoon shootings, bank robbery
The Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that 42-year-old Anthony Carrington was connected to two shootings and a bank robbery. KRIS 6 News lays out details from the arrest report.
Man dies, another arrested after Tuesday morning South Side shooting
The fatal shooting took place at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Bevecrest, near the Bowlero bowling alley.
Two-alarm fire on North Staples now under control
If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side, across I-37 from City Hall.
Mathis ISD implements lockout Monday
The schools will not allow anyone from the outside to enter because of a possible threat in the area.
West-Oso ISD creates Parents on Patrol Initiative to better serve students, staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to keep schools as safe as possible, one local district is taking matters into the hands of students' parents. West-Oso Independent School District created the Parents on Patrol Initiative and is asking parents to sign up. West-Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia is taking...
Fire officials investigate cause of large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Nueces County ESD #2 respond to large structure fire off Webb Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street late Wednesday night. Numerous agencies showed up to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire.
Ingleside family featured in new Netflix true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad'
INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
Clogged storm drains resulted in flooding on Airline Road Sunday, City officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although Monday is a much drier day for the Coastal Bend, that wasn't the case Sunday, as many streets in town were flooded and almost impossible to drive on. Airline Road was one of the streets that caused drivers headaches on Sunday, despite the road...
