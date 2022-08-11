ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

KIII 3News

Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall

Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
Q92

6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone

Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Public Safety
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Ingleside family featured in new Netflix true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad'

INGLESIDE, Texas — "Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family." That is how Netflix describes one of their newest true crime docuseries called "I Just Killed My Dad." It explores why a 17-year-old would be driven to kill their father, and immediately confess to it.
INGLESIDE, TX
