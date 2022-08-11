ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Earth#Space Weather#Abc
Interesting Engineering

A massive solar storm may take satellites out of their orbit, including Starlink

As the Sun approaches the peak of its solar cycle, solar storms and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are heading our way on a regular basis, pushing us into radio blackouts from time to time. While these are relatively small geomagnetic storms, a large one is long overdue and could do much more than a radio blackout. It can push satellites and space debris out of their known orbits, and it could be weeks before we spot them again, Space.com reported.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Earth to be hit by solar storm after hole opens in the Sun

A solar storm could be about to hit Earth, as material flows out of a hole in the Sun.The G1 class storm could cause power grid failures, disrupt satellites and disrupt the migrations of animals, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nonetheless, they are relatively minor – with much more dramatic effects possible during geomagnetic storms.The organisation said that such conditions were “likely” on Wednesday, 3 August, as a result of a hole on our star.Coronal holes appear as dark patches on images of the Sun when they are taken using ultraviolet and X-rays. They are cooler...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Barely Missed Earth in a Very Close Fly By

Surprise! Asteroid the size of two football fields hurled straight towards Earth. On July 26, astronomers in shock made the shocking discovery of the sneaky celestial body. In the early hours of Thursday, an asteroid larger than two football fields will fly by Earth (Aug. 4). The asteroid will pass around 12:23 in the morning. (ET).
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Star Wreck Is An Unexpected Source Of the Most Extreme Cosmic Rays

There are cosmic rays bombarding our planet constantly with a wide range of energies. Occasionally, there are some with incredible energy, released by catastrophic explosions or interactions in the universe, such as supernovae. New research suggests that even the material left over by a supernova can release these cosmic rays, long after the explosion.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Distant Galaxies Spotted by James Webb May Not Be So Distant Due to Errors

A month ago, space enthusiasts around the world were treated to the first spectacular views of our universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JSWT), the most powerful observatory ever launched. Since then, the JWST team has released incredible images of dying stars, cartwheeling galaxies, and the ancient universe....
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy