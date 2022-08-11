Read full article on original website
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
sciencealert.com
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
Geomagnetic Storm Expected To Hit Earth Today After The Sun Spewed Out A Solar Flare
A solar storm hurtling from a hole in the Sun is expected to hit the Earth today (Wednesday, August 3). Live Science reports that forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm might hit the planet. The NOAA...
The James Webb Space Telescope Zeroes In On One Of The Weirdest Galaxies In The Universe
A new image looks at the mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy, some 500 million light years from Earth.
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe
Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Huge Sunspot Region Facing Earth Develops 'Beta-Gamma' Magnetic Field
The magnetic classification is associated with solar flares—thankfully they're unlikely to be disruptive.
A massive solar storm may take satellites out of their orbit, including Starlink
As the Sun approaches the peak of its solar cycle, solar storms and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are heading our way on a regular basis, pushing us into radio blackouts from time to time. While these are relatively small geomagnetic storms, a large one is long overdue and could do much more than a radio blackout. It can push satellites and space debris out of their known orbits, and it could be weeks before we spot them again, Space.com reported.
A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
A blue whale-sized asteroid will zip past Earth at 27 times the speed of sound
At its closest, the asteroid will be at a distance of 2.67 million miles. A blue whale-sized asteroid will fly past Earth this Friday at 27 times the speed of sound, Live Science reported. If you have been spooked by the threat of asteroids heading toward our planet after watching...
Earth to be hit by solar storm after hole opens in the Sun
A solar storm could be about to hit Earth, as material flows out of a hole in the Sun.The G1 class storm could cause power grid failures, disrupt satellites and disrupt the migrations of animals, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nonetheless, they are relatively minor – with much more dramatic effects possible during geomagnetic storms.The organisation said that such conditions were “likely” on Wednesday, 3 August, as a result of a hole on our star.Coronal holes appear as dark patches on images of the Sun when they are taken using ultraviolet and X-rays. They are cooler...
natureworldnews.com
Asteroid Barely Missed Earth in a Very Close Fly By
Surprise! Asteroid the size of two football fields hurled straight towards Earth. On July 26, astronomers in shock made the shocking discovery of the sneaky celestial body. In the early hours of Thursday, an asteroid larger than two football fields will fly by Earth (Aug. 4). The asteroid will pass around 12:23 in the morning. (ET).
NASA says solar flares are about to get a lot worse – here’s what that means
NASA says that Solar Cycle 25 is already exceeding predictions. As a result, the space agency says that solar flares will increase over the next few years. And that it could cause some problems for Earth throughout 2025. Solar flares will increase throughout 2025. Of course, it isn’t all that...
IFLScience
Star Wreck Is An Unexpected Source Of the Most Extreme Cosmic Rays
There are cosmic rays bombarding our planet constantly with a wide range of energies. Occasionally, there are some with incredible energy, released by catastrophic explosions or interactions in the universe, such as supernovae. New research suggests that even the material left over by a supernova can release these cosmic rays, long after the explosion.
The newest planet to the galaxy? Astronomers say they may have found it.
Astronomers discovered the possible planet as they studied AS 209, a young star 395 light-years from Earth in the constellation Ophiuchus.
Distant Galaxies Spotted by James Webb May Not Be So Distant Due to Errors
A month ago, space enthusiasts around the world were treated to the first spectacular views of our universe captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JSWT), the most powerful observatory ever launched. Since then, the JWST team has released incredible images of dying stars, cartwheeling galaxies, and the ancient universe....
Scientists find ‘exciting’ links of Moon’s origin to Earth’s mantle
The Moon has long been a source of fascination for humans. The discovery is an essential piece of the puzzle in understanding how the Moon was formed. 'Tom Dooley' is the only instrument in the world capable of detecting such low helium and neon concentrations. A new study has found...
Astronomers plan to fish an interstellar meteorite out of the ocean using a massive magnet
Astronomers are planning a fishing trip to land an extraterrestrial interloper on Earth: a small meteorite from another star system that crashed into the Pacific Ocean in January 2014.
