Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
Conway drug supplier sentenced to 11 years
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more […]
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
Suspect accused in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting headed to trial in October
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting is headed to trial starting the week of October 10, 2022. Albert "AJ" Soles, Jr., 24, from Tabor City, was shot and killed outside of the Cook Out on North Kings Highway on September 10, 2020.
Georgetown man sentenced to 11 years on drug charges
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to several drug charges Aug. 11 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
Juvenile facing murder charge after Conway area shooting, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile involved in a shooting in Conway Saturday night has passed away. The shooting happened along Bear Bluff Road in the Barons Bluff North housing development. Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the surrounding public. Officers...
Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway
A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
Juvenile dead, another in custody after Conway-area shooting on Saturday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died at the scene of a shooting late Saturday afternoon near Conway, according to a Horry County police report obtained Monday morning by News13. Another juvenile was arrested, police said on Sunday, but authorities have not released their age or said what charges they could be facing. HCPD […]
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
Marlboro County deputies say they caught thief breaking into gas station
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies caught him breaking into a gas station, according to an announcement Friday morning. Authorities were called at about 2:40 a.m. Friday to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Boulevard after an alarm went off, according to the announcement. […]
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
SC Deputies want answers for Kershaw County man who went missing four years ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case of missing 49-year-old William "Bill" Black. Black was last seen in Camden four years ago on August 18, 2018. Black is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 120 pounds.
SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
