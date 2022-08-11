ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Conway drug supplier sentenced to 11 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more […]
CONWAY, SC
Effingham, SC
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Florence County, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown man sentenced to 11 years on drug charges

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to several drug charges Aug. 11 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pleaded under North Carolina versus Alford to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Juvenile facing murder charge after Conway area shooting, official says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile involved in a shooting in Conway Saturday night has passed away. The shooting happened along Bear Bluff Road in the Barons Bluff North housing development. Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the surrounding public. Officers...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Juvenile Injured During Shooting in Conway

A juvenile was injured during a shooting in Conway on Saturday evening.. The juvenile sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect who is also a juvenile was arrested. The incident happened along Bear Bluff Road and police say it was isolated and that there was no threat to the public. No further information has been released.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC

