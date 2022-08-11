ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?

BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Supreme Court lifts stay on both abortion trigger law, SB 1309

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Supreme Court has issued its decision in two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood over Idaho abortion laws, opting to lift the current stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue for minimum damages of $20,000; and not to issue any stay on Idaho's "trigger" law, now set to take effect Aug. 25, which will make all abortions, at any stage of gestation, felonies except for three narrow exceptions.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

$50,000 donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Saltzer Health has donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa in hopes of providing a safe environment for teens. Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company that provides primary and specialty care in 11 clinic...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lucky Peak seasonal drawdown begins Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — One of the unofficial signs that summer is coming to an end in the Treasure Valley is here - the seasonal drawdown of Lucky Peak Reservoir. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation will begin lowering the lake's elevation. The gradual drawdown drops Lucky Peak's water by 1 to 3 feet each day.
MILITARY
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Google Fiber coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club

BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

