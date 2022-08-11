Read full article on original website
Related
How can Idahoans seek abortion care amid changing laws?
BOISE, Idaho — Abortion care in Idaho is set to significantly change, the first of two abortion bans go into effect this week. With Idaho's Supreme Court ruling late last week, doctors who provide an abortion can be civilly liable for doing so after six weeks of pregnancy. Beginning Friday, providers can be held criminally liable. So, Idahoans seeking an abortion will need to evaluate their options for care, likely outside the state.
Idaho health care providers receive federal funding for rural communities
BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is funding rural health care in Idaho. Altogether, five health care providers received over $3.5 million to improve health care access in various communities around the state. 37 states are getting money through the American Rescue Plan Act, which the United States Congress...
CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
Canyon County sheriff talks fentanyl crisis after appearing on 'Fox & Friends'
CALDWELL, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In the previous year, multiple Canyon County sheriff deputies have been exposed to illegally produced fentanyl, an opioid drug, and required hospitalization. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue first shared the story on a segment of “Fox & Friends”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise gas prices continue to drop, according to GasBuddy report
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to trend down nationally and across the gem state for both regular and diesel gas. Gas costs are deterring some drivers from their regular habits in Idaho and across the nation, as they struggle with the high fill-up costs. "There's a bit of...
US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland, Oregon-based...
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Idaho doctors form coalition to revise state abortion law
IDAHO, USA — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care this summer. More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom...
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Idaho Supreme Court lifts stay on both abortion trigger law, SB 1309
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Supreme Court has issued its decision in two lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood over Idaho abortion laws, opting to lift the current stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue for minimum damages of $20,000; and not to issue any stay on Idaho's "trigger" law, now set to take effect Aug. 25, which will make all abortions, at any stage of gestation, felonies except for three narrow exceptions.
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
New report shows Idaho declining in mental health and education for children
BOISE, Idaho — A new report shows Idaho ranked among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but saw a rise in anxiety and depression rates among children and lower performance in education. The 2022 Kids Count rankings are compiled using data from the...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
$50,000 donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Saltzer Health has donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa in hopes of providing a safe environment for teens. Saltzer Health is an Intermountain Healthcare company that provides primary and specialty care in 11 clinic...
Idaho gas prices: what you pay varies widely from county to county
BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped below $4 Thursday morning. National headlines tout prices that haven't been that low since March, but drivers stopping to fuel up in Idaho -- especially the southern part of the state -- remain hard-pressed to find prices that low today.
Lucky Peak seasonal drawdown begins Sunday
BOISE, Idaho — One of the unofficial signs that summer is coming to an end in the Treasure Valley is here - the seasonal drawdown of Lucky Peak Reservoir. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 14, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation will begin lowering the lake's elevation. The gradual drawdown drops Lucky Peak's water by 1 to 3 feet each day.
Google Fiber coming to Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers
BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million. IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in...
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0