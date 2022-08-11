ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
EUREKA, IL
1470 WMBD

Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off

PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
PEORIA, IL
#Central Illinois#Golf Course#Disc Golf#Sports#Eureka#Pdga
hoiabc.com

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project

ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boot Camp: Despite last year’s success, Dee-Mack feels overlooked in 2022

MACKINAW, Illinois (WMBD) – The Dee-Mack Chiefs had a solid year down in the 2A ranks in 2021. They’re coming off a run to the second round of the playoffs, their first time to the postseason since 2017. It’s a small school rooted in football tradition that won a state title just five years ago.
MACKINAW, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
CREVE COEUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
PEORIA, IL
northernpublicradio.org

At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided

They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
PERU, IL
hoiabc.com

India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long

AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Low fuel behind plane crash in Hanna City

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The small plane crash in Hanna City on Saturday was likely caused by running out of fuel, based on the pilot’s distress call to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single engine plane crashed into Gil’s Restaurant on Route 116, killing both pilot James...
HANNA CITY, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.

