Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
1470 WMBD
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
Central Illinois Proud
Boot Camp: Normal West hopes for deeper playoff run with 14 returning starters
NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal West Wildcats are coming off a 6-3 regular season in 2021, but suffered a first round playoff exit. They return a good majority of starters from that team; eight on offense and six on defense. The experience returning to the program, along with...
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Central Illinois Proud
Boot Camp: Princeville calling upon underclassmen to return to the playoffs
PRINCEVILLE, Illinois (WMBD) – The Princeville Princes have had great success at the 1A level, reaching the playoffs six of the past seven years. But after last season, they graduated a good chunk of their contributors. That means this year, they’ll be calling upon underclassmen to step up.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project
ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
Central Illinois Proud
Boot Camp: Despite last year’s success, Dee-Mack feels overlooked in 2022
MACKINAW, Illinois (WMBD) – The Dee-Mack Chiefs had a solid year down in the 2A ranks in 2021. They’re coming off a run to the second round of the playoffs, their first time to the postseason since 2017. It’s a small school rooted in football tradition that won a state title just five years ago.
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
northernpublicradio.org
At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided
They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
Central Illinois Proud
J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long
AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
Central Illinois Proud
Low fuel behind plane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The small plane crash in Hanna City on Saturday was likely caused by running out of fuel, based on the pilot’s distress call to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single engine plane crashed into Gil’s Restaurant on Route 116, killing both pilot James...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
