CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man stabbed and killed his mother and then confessed the crime in person to one witness and via text to another, according to court records. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Dikajah Teague stabbed his mother and killed her in her Chipewa Street apartment. He later confessed the crime […]

CALLAWAY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO