Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
FBI works with local agencies in nationwide human trafficking sting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven potential human trafficking victims, including an adolescent, have been located and are now getting help after a nationwide FBI investigation. According to a news release, The FBI Jacksonville Division, along with state and local agencies, have been working on “Operation Cross Country XII” to...
WJHG-TV
Hall Trial Jury Selection
Andre Bivins was convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man. Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars. New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City. Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder. Updated: 8...
floridapolitics.com
FBI: Company chaired by Allen Bense bilked government after Hurricane Michael
GAC Contractors ordered equipment to Bay County schools but did no work, the FBI says. A Florida company with a former House Speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit released last week as part of an ongoing investigation.
WJHG-TV
Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery. Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BCSO: Text messages recount flee attempt after Callaway man murdered mother
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man stabbed and killed his mother and then confessed the crime in person to one witness and via text to another, according to court records. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Dikajah Teague stabbed his mother and killed her in her Chipewa Street apartment. He later confessed the crime […]
WJHG-TV
Genene Hall Jury Selection
Andre Bivins was convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man. Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars. New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City. Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder. Updated: 8...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
cenlanow.com
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Shocking video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
One arrested in connection to murder
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been arrested in connection to a murder early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check on a local woman at a home on Chipewa Street in Callaway at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies arrived to find the woman dead with evidence of […]
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests 57-Year-Old Gracie Earline Riley on Felony Drug Charges on August 13, 2022
A Chipley woman is facing felony drug charges after the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a Violation of Parole warrant at her home on Shannon Lane. This morning, Task Force investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department entered the home and found narcotics within in the home.
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sherriff’s Office reports they have arrested a woman’s son after she was discovered dead in her home overnight. Sheriff’s officials say they received a call to do a welfare check on a local woman at about 2 a.m., at a home on Chipewa Street, in Callaway.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Suspect in 4-year-olds death could face new charge
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A routine bond hearing could result in a new charge for a Texas man who was already facing decades in prison for the death of a four-year-old girl. Kenneth Martinez, 61, has been in the Bay County Jail since March 30th, when he allegedly ran over and killed a […]
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Comments / 0