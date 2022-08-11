Austin Reaves reflects on Lakers-Clippers rivalry: 'Everyone gets amped up'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has been one-sided, favoring the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 seasons, including seven straight wins in the last two years.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company obviously want this to continue. Lakers guard Austin Reaves appeared on Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament on Monday and he told Joey Linn of FanNation that the Clippers had the upper hand against the Lakers last year:

“It was a lot of fun just competing against a team that’s so close. They got us every time last year, so this year hopefully we can change the script and get them,” Reaves said. “It’s a rivalry and in any other sport it’s kind of the same, everyone gets amped up for those games.”

As Reaves explained, the Lakers will be looking for payback next season. The Clippers swept the regular season series against the Lakers 4-0 last year, including a 132-111 beatdown in their last meeting on March 3.

Austin Reaves is ready for next season

Reaves had a successful rookie season with the Lakers, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.2 minutes over 61 games (19 starts), shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

Reaves wants to build on the significant impact he made season and he’s putting in hours of hard work to prepare for his second year in the league.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Reaves has gained muscle since the start of last season: “Reaves doesn’t have a specific weight goal to hit, but he’s bulked up from his preseason listed weight of 197 lbs. to 209 lbs. now.”

The Lakers are still building their roster for next season but Reaves will play a big part and he’s proven that he deserves a chance to start. Reaves is a scrappy defender who also provides a spark on offense and he can make an impact once again.