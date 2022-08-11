Read full article on original website
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Campbell and. west central Weston Counties through 945 PM MDT... At 900 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15. miles northwest of Rochelle, or 17 miles east of Wright, moving east.
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
