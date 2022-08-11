ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
aztv.com

La Gattara Cat Cafe is the Purrfect Place for Cat Lovers!

Whether you want to sip a “catpuccino”, relax and pet cats, or even adopt, then La Gattara Cat Cafe is the place for you! This nonprofit, located at 147 E. Garfield Street in Phoenix currently has 31 resident cats. Come and hang out with the cats for only $15 an hour. Learn more at lagattara.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
San Diego Channel

Oscar-winning actor's vehicle stolen, recovered in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly had his Oscar trophy inside. Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside. The boys reportedly admitted to...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
MARICOPA, AZ

