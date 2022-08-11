ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
KANSAS CITY, MO
4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alabama Football: Ranking opposing regular-season Quarterbacks

A reasonable question for the Alabama football season is, do any opposing quarterbacks have what it takes to beat the Crimson Tide? A short answer is not likely, but more correctly the answer is maybe. Why maybe? From last season, an example is an ‘average’ QB led the Aggies to an upset over the Crimson Tide. Another ‘average’ QB did enough to take a poor team to overtime against the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
