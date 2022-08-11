Pitt County blanks Puerto Rico at LLSWS

The first three days of the Little League Softball World Series have been filled with memorable pitching performances.

Pitt County starter Ava Coward cemented herself into the conversation of standout performances in the circle, helping lift her team to an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico to fight off elimination with its first win of the World Series on Thursday afternoon.

Coward was dominant from start to finish, getting plenty of help from her fellow teammates in the scoring department, as she shut down the Latin American champions in the shutout.

She fanned 11 on the day, including two separate occasions where she struck out four consecutive batters, allowing just four hits and no walks to record the win in the circle and help propel Pitt County to Friday’s play.

“I think all my pitchers were really working,” Coward said. “The first inning was kind of nerve-wracking because we’re on ESPN and all that, but once I got some runs, it kind of helped me calm down.”

With the win, the North Carolina champs will get a shot at redemption, as they will face La Verne, Calif., at 10 a.m. on Friday in another elimination game.

After allowing a leadoff single, Coward struck out three in a row to end the top of the first, and Pitt County got to work at the plate.

Coward helped her own cause by reaching on a one-out walk before Michelle Jenkins hit a grounder to second as the Guayama, P.R., team looked to force Coward out at second.

Instead, the Puerto Rico second baseman interfered with Coward on the play, allowing her to take second base after it appeared she had been forced out.

A passed ball and then a wild pitch with Sarah Booth at the plate allowed Coward to score the game’s first run, which proved to be all the run support she needed in the circle.

Coward was originally ruled out on the play, but a replay review showed she narrowly got under the tag of Puerto Rico pitcher Yairenix Collazo.

Jenkins moved around to third on the two balls reaching the backstop, as Booth then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring her home and make it a 2-0 game after the first.

“We came out today a whole lot hungrier than what we were. The loss (to California) kind of gave us a little jump-start that we needed,” Pitt County head coach Gentry Coward said. “We came out with a lot of energy today and ready to play and I think tomorrow morning at 10, we’re going to be ready to go again.”

In the third, Pitt County doubled its lead, as Harper Bradley dropped a one-out single into left center before Coward followed with a bloop base hit of her own to right field, advancing to second on the play while Bradley beat out a throw to third.

Bradley later raced home on yet another passed ball, while Coward scored her second run of the day after a third strike in the dirt had to be thrown to first and she beat the throw back to the plate.

Aggressive base-running continued to pay off for North Carolina in the fourth inning, as Kayla Johnson worked a leadoff walk before taking second on a wild pitch.

Rayne Knittle then flew out to left, as an errant throw to the infield allowed Johnson to move up to third.

A well-executed bunt from Clara Allen saw her narrowly thrown out at first, but once again a Pitt County runner was able to race home before a return throw to the plate, as Johnson scored to push the lead to five as the throw sailed to the backstop.

Coward then struck out the side in the top of the fifth before Pitt County stretched its lead to 8-0 with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning.

Back-to-back walks allowed Bradley and Coward to reach as a wild pitch advanced them both into scoring position with nobody out.

Collazo looked to tightrope her way out of the jam as she got a pair of quick outs on a strikeout and a fly out to second.

Instead, Kamdyn Haislip ripped a pitch past the third baseman for a single to plate both runners while advancing to second on a throw home.

Logan Smith then drove a pitch into the left-center field gap for a triple to score Haislip for the game’s final run.

Puerto Rico had its best chance to break up the shutout in the sixth when Alejandra Pérez recorded her second hit of the game, a one-out single to center.

Following Coward’s second strikeout of the frame, Yorlanys Reyes legged out an infield single, as Pérez took third on the play, but Reyes was caught in a rundown between first and second and was eventually tagged out to close out the 8-0 Pitt County victory.

“We’ve got a little payback from the other night. The girls, they’re going to be ready tomorrow morning,” Gentry Coward said. “They were wanting that rematch and they’ve got it.”

California defeated Pitt County 9-2 in both teams’ opening game at the World Series Tuesday.

Friday morning’s winner will advance to the loser’s bracket final Saturday at 4 p.m. and take on the loser of Friday night’s game between Virginia and Texas.