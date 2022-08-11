ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident

Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Entertainment
Netflix
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BET

Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
