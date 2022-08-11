Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident
Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Rosie O’Donnell takes her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Hauer to a new level!
Rosie O’Donnell is taking her romantic relationship to the next level! The actress shared a sweet video on social media with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer, celebrating her birthday and adding multiple photos from their happy moments together. But it seems the couple wanted to make her love a...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Chilli Of TLC Goes Viral After Rumors Of Dating ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor
Chilli of multiplatinum-selling girl group TLC might be dating fellow '90s star Matthew Lawrence of the hit sitcom 'Boy Meets World.'
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
AOL Corp
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Gets Honest About Co-Parenting With Him And Jada Pinkett
Sheree Zampino recently made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
BET
Comedian Jak Knight Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner
Comedian Jak Knight’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to PEOPLE, the writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday (July 14) suffering from a gunshot wound. The official coroner’s report ruled the 28-year-old’s cause of death a suicide.
