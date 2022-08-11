Read full article on original website
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row.
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ocean Springs, MS?. Ocean Springs, located east of Biloxi, is a picturesque and artistic seaside city incorporated in 1892. This city sits in the central area of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is acknowledged as part of Jackson County, Mississippi, United States.
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don't need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang's Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It's the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The company is heavily involved in the community, focusing on serving the disenfranchised.
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. The monthly Art Walk brings big crowds to the downtown area.
Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required. Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard...
Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is one step closer to securing the money it needs for a new Emergency Operations Center. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The existing facility is...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
More than $1 million of suspected cocaine found by group cleaning Mississippi beach
More than a million dollars worth of uncut cocaine was found by a group working to clean up trash along a Mississippi beach Saturday. Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Chapter 652 posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The group was working to clean up trash along...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. “Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton,...
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged.
8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach
BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
