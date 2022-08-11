ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Sicilian II Owner Chris Drake II

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages celebrating 75 years in business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Allen Beverages celebrating a huge milestone. The business has been open for 75 years. “It kind of snuck up on us a little,” said president and general manager Andrew Allen. “A couple of years ago I realized that we would be hitting our 75th milestone pretty quickly so we made plans last year to celebrate this entire year.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row.
BILOXI, MS
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ocean Springs (MS)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ocean Springs, MS?. Ocean Springs, located east of Biloxi, is a picturesque and artistic seaside city incorporated in 1892. This city sits in the central area of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is acknowledged as part of Jackson County, Mississippi, United States.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach

Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Make-A-Wish brings rockin' fundraiser to Biloxi

The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Girl Scout troops work hard to keep beaches clean, help local wildlife

Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela.
WLOX

Orangutang’s Prop Stop hosts "Anything that Floats" event

Ocean Springs gift shop hosts local author Johnnie Bernhard and her new book. In downtown Ocean Springs, Poppy's Gift Shop featured coast author Johnnie Bernhard signing copies of her new book Hannah and Ariela.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Jackson County aims to build new emergency management facility

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is one step closer to securing the money it needs for a new Emergency Operations Center. The project, still in the design phase, will cost about $8.5 million and entails building a new facility located at Sunplex on Highway 57. The existing facility is...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Division Street work ramps up with I-110 detour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The barricades are up, the traffic lights are down and the next phase of the project to make a direct route from I-110 to the new Keesler Air Force Base gate is underway. “Improvements are continuing on Division Street for the Keesler gate exit,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Jackson County to take over Moss Point’s building department

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is stepping in to help Moss Point’s building department. Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to assume responsibilities of the city’s building office, moving operations to the county office in Pascagoula. The plan is for a Moss Point employee...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged.
BILOXI, MS
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS

