Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
WHEC TV-10
Foodlink nearing settlement with former employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Foodlink is nearing a settlement with a former employee who filed charges of unfair labor practices. Right now, the issue is before the National Labor Relations Board is pending approval. Cory Robinson claims he was fired from Foodlink for engaging in union activities. According to...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Employees assist firefighters in putting out scrapyard fire on Steele Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 80 Steele St. on Sunday morning for numerous calls of a scrapyard fire. The RFD arrived to find a fire in a large pile of scrap metal in the recycling yard. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under...
NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses
“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust," Alexander said.
WHEC TV-10
RPD is looking to hire more officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The need for police officers here in Rochester is growing. The Rochester Police Department held a recruitment event Sunday. There were about 100 recruits at the training facility on Scottsville Road. There are about 150 recruits enrolled right now. “We’re trying to find that next...
WHEC TV-10
Family escapes fire on Shelter St., dog does not
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to 235 Shelter St. Monday night to several calls reporting a house fire. The structure was a 2 ½ story, three family home. Two adults, and three children were home, and everyone made it outside safely before the fire crews arrived. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
WHEC TV-10
RIT welcomes 3,300 students to Henrietta campus
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – Brick City’s population grew by thousands on Sunday and Monday, as new students from all over the world made the trip to the Rochester area to start their college careers. Officials from Rochester Institute of Technology tell News10NBC about 3,300 first-year and transfer students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver
A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Nice conditions ahead with slight shower or thunder threat
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nice weather is in store for Monday morning with the majority of the day staying on the dry side. However, there is a small chance for an afternoon shower or a thundery downpour. The best chance for any pop-up activity will be south of Rochester....
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
WHEC TV-10
Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
Comments / 2