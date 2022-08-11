Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Big Brother' Eviction: Daniel Durston Addresses Tirade That Brought Taylor Hale to Tears (Exclusive)
Sometimes on Big Brother, it's better to go down in a blaze of glory than shuffle off with a whimper -- and that is exactly how things when down on Thursday's live eviction night. In an episode that easily could have been disappointingly predictable, some unexpected moments of last-ditch gameplay...
ETOnline.com
Robyn Griggs, Soap Opera Star in ‘One Life to Live' and 'Another World,' Dead at 49
Soap opera star Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in One Life to Live and Another World, has died at 49 years old, ET confirmed after the news was shared in a post on the actress' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,"...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jibri Brutally Calls Out Ariela and Says Her and Biniyam's Marriage Won't Last
Jibri had no problem slamming fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela during part one of this season's tell-all special that aired on Sunday. Jibri bluntly told Ariela that she was holding her husband, Biniyam, back and also clashed with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick's equally outspoken brother, John.
ETOnline.com
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'
Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
ETOnline.com
Terry Crews Talks 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Reuniting With Olivia Munn and Killing Zombies (Exclusive)
While The Walking Dead series is winding down, with its last eight episodes airing in the fall, the zombie universe continues to expand, with Tales of the Walking Dead being the latest installment in the franchise. The six-part, episodic anthology gives audiences a different perspective on the apocalypse as it tells various unexpected, standalone stories, including one about a doomsday prepper named Joe played by Terry Crews.
ETOnline.com
'Better Call Saul' Series Finale: Fans React to Saul Sacrificing Himself to Save His Ex-Wife Kim
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched Monday’s series finale of Better Call Saul!. Better Call Saul aired its series finale Monday night and fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the many twists and turns during the final one-hour episode of the Breaking Bad prequel.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Gabby Reveals Why She Was Never Planning on Taking Logan to Hometowns (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey was never planning on visiting Logan's hometown. On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Logan was unceremoniously cut from the show when he tested positive for COVID-19, shortly after he successfully switched from Team Rachel to Team Gabby. Though Gabby did allow the videographer into her group of suitors,...
ETOnline.com
Adele Says She's 'Never Been in Love Like This' With Boyfriend Rich Paul, Reveals 'Worst Moment' In Her Career
Adele is on cloud nine -- both personally and professionally. The 34-year-old superstar is opening up about her love life and new Las Vegas residency in a cover story interview for Elle magazine. "I've never been in love like this," she gushes of her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul. "I'm...
Memento International Boards TIFF Drama ‘Something You Said Last Night’, Exec Producers Include ‘The Florida Project’ Duo
EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Memento International has boarded TIFF Discovery drama Something You Said Last Night by director Luis De Filippis. The coming-of-age debut film follows Ren, an aspiring writer and mid-twenty-something, who after being fired from her job accompanies her Canadian-Italian family on vacation. The realities of being a stunted millennial and a trans woman coalesce as she struggles to balance the yearning for independence with the comfort of being taken care of. The Canadian-Swiss project is produced by Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini and Luis De Filippis through JA Productions and Cinédokké. Executive producers are Francesca Silvestri and...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knife Set Is on Sale Ahead of 'Selena + Chef' Season 4
Multi-talented Selena Gomez is headed back into the kitchen for a fourth season of Selena + Chef. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 will hit HBO Max on Thursday, August 18. Selena may dazzle us with her at-home cooking skills, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen. Right now, the eye-catching knife set is currently on sale for just $50 at Amazon.
ETOnline.com
Lea Michele Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Peak at Her ‘Funny Girl’ Rehearsals
Lea Michele is giving fans a look at her take on the beloved character Fanny Brice. The singer and Glee alum took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot showing her and the cast belting out "Don’t Rain On My Parade" while rehearsing for her forthcoming run on the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant
Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Reacts to Emily Bergl's Kind Tribute Defending the Late Actress
Anne Heche’s Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, paid a touching tribute to the actress -- who was declared dead on Friday, a week after a fiery car crash. In a lengthy post on her Instagram, Bergl honored Heche, who was often described as “crazy.”. “You worked with...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Reflects on Daughter Leni Going to College and the Ups and Downs of Modeling (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum’s daughter is following in her footsteps. The proud mom recently announced that her 18-year-old daughter is making the move to New York City to further her education and career in fashion. “I am [so proud].You know, she has her head screwed on right,” Klum, 49, tells ET....
ETOnline.com
Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday with Early Celebration at Disney with Sister Robyn
Blake Lively is kicking off her birthday in the happiest place on earth with family by her side! On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress shared pictures from her early celebrations with her big sister, Robyn Lively. “Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. 💖 I’ll...
ETOnline.com
Kourtney Kardashian Is a 'Tour Wife' as She Joins Travis Barker at Machine Gun Kelly Show
Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her man at the rock show! Kardashian took to Instagram Saturday to share some BTS snaps from her husband, Travis Barker's performance with Machine Gun Kelly during a tour stop in Indianapolis, Indiana. Captioning the photo slideshow, "tour wife," Kardashian shared some loved-up pics kissing Barker...
