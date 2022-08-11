Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

