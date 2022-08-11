ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'

Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
ETOnline.com

Terry Crews Talks 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Reuniting With Olivia Munn and Killing Zombies (Exclusive)

While The Walking Dead series is winding down, with its last eight episodes airing in the fall, the zombie universe continues to expand, with Tales of the Walking Dead being the latest installment in the franchise. The six-part, episodic anthology gives audiences a different perspective on the apocalypse as it tells various unexpected, standalone stories, including one about a doomsday prepper named Joe played by Terry Crews.
Deadline

Memento International Boards TIFF Drama ‘Something You Said Last Night’, Exec Producers Include ‘The Florida Project’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Memento International has boarded TIFF Discovery drama Something You Said Last Night by director Luis De Filippis. The coming-of-age debut film follows Ren, an aspiring writer and mid-twenty-something, who after being fired from her job accompanies her Canadian-Italian family on vacation. The realities of being a stunted millennial and a trans woman coalesce as she struggles to balance the yearning for independence with the comfort of being taken care of. The Canadian-Swiss project is produced by Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini and Luis De Filippis through JA Productions and Cinédokké. Executive producers are Francesca Silvestri and...
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knife Set Is on Sale Ahead of 'Selena + Chef' Season 4

Multi-talented Selena Gomez is headed back into the kitchen for a fourth season of Selena + Chef. The first three episodes of Selena + Chef season 4 will hit HBO Max on Thursday, August 18. Selena may dazzle us with her at-home cooking skills, but the true breakout star of the show is a dazzling set of rainbow-colored knives she uses in the kitchen. Right now, the eye-catching knife set is currently on sale for just $50 at Amazon.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant

Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia,...
