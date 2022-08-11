A Bottle of This ‘Skin Conditioner’ Sells Every 10 Seconds in Japan—And Now You Can Get it Stateside

Read full article on original website
Related
Which Dry Shampoo Type Is Right for Your Hair Type? Hairstylists Weigh In
Whether you use it on the daily or only in don't-have-time-to-shower situations, dry shampoo is a hair-care staple for most of us. While I'm not complaining about the robust number of dry shampoo products out there, deciding on one that you love and that works for your hair can feel overwhelming, fast.
These Are the Top Sneakers You Should Invest in if You Have Knee Pain, According to Podiatrists
Knees are just one of those body parts we don't really appreciate until we have problems with them. Aches and pains in your knees not only hamper your movement, but they also can be a constant nuisance, considering how often we use them—walking, running, climbing stairs, even sitting and standing up. And while solving knee pain can be a difficult task, one thing that may help is wearing good shoes. That may mean putting away those strappy sandals and grabbing a pair of sneakers that your knees won't hate you for.
I Tried the Internet’s Favorite Boob-Sweat Lotion—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
One thing about me is that I'm going to sweat. Mildly hot? Sweating. Stressed? Sweating Exercising? Dripping sweat. I sweat pretty much everywhere (except my scalp, thanks to Botox) but the most jarring spot is my underboobs. There are few things feelings than a bead of sweat leaving my boob cusp and slinking down my stomach. So when the Carpe Sweat-Absorbing Breast Lotion ($20) took over my TikTok ads, I knew I had to try it.
Is Chemical Sunscreen Safe? What Derms Want You To Know About Sunscreen Spray and the Banana Boat Recall
For years, chemical sunscreens have been under scrutiny due to safety concerns. We've known for a long time that their ingredients are able to enter our bloodstream (more on that in a second), and these fears were amplified when Banana Boat voluntarily recalled three batches of its Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 on Friday, July 29, after trace amounts of benzene, a known carcinogen that's been linked to leukemia at high levels of exposure, were found in the products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FYI: The Sorel Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 50% Off on Majorly Comfortable Footwear
Known for its insulated and snow-proof boots, Sorel is a beast when it comes to shoe craftsmanship. After scrolling through the brand's website, you can expect to find rows of durable boots constructed out of quality materials like waterproof leather and fleece lining. But boots aren't the only thing Sorel is known for. From adaptive footwear to a podiatrist-approved sneaker collaboration with an artisan coffee company called Alfred, it's no surprise that the brand is also at the forefront of innovation. Which makes it especially lucky for us that the brand is hosting a major summer sale. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent off on dozens of shoes.
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
Luxury Brands Are Going ‘Sustainable,’ But Is It Really Making a Difference?
When you're shopping for a luxury beauty product, you want the luxury experience. But though all that pretty packaging looks great on a bathroom counter, it comes with an ugly consequence: increased waste production. The cosmetics industry produces 120 billion units of packaging each year, and these containers are often made from materials that are either difficult or impossible to recycle. The good news is that luxury brands are starting to become more mindful of their environmental impact, but the bad news is that creating sustainable products is expensive and incentivizing sustainable practices is difficult.
The Coveted Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar Is Back in Stock—But It Won’t Be Long Until It Sells Out (Again)
We know it's August and the holidays are probably the farthest thing out of your mind. (Rightfully so... it's August.) But listen up and listen good—the limited-edition Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar ($40) is already here, but won't be for long. That coveted delicious jam set so many of us want to get our sticky fingers on is ready to order, months ahead of the most wonderful time of the year. After selling out once already on Amazon (y'all really like this stuff, don't you?), it's back—just get it before it disappears for good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Knit Reformation Dress Is Comfy, Versatile, and Feels Like You’re Wearing Sweats
Every summer there's one dress that ends up in my constant rotation. I wear it all the time because it's just too good to leave on the hanger. This year, the Reformation Brynlee Knit Dress ($148) occupies this ~coveted~ spot in my wardrobe. I've worn it to a late-night comedy show, Sunday brunch, couch shopping, a brand launch party, and more. Why? Because it can be dressed up or down, and because it's knit, it feels like the dress equivalent of a pair of sweats.
Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren’s Favorite Shoe Brand Makes the Perfect, Everyday Slip-On Sneaker—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
Pete Davidson gets it. So does Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, and so do we. We rarely put ourselves in the same boat as those celebrities, but we’re all on the same page about one thing: the fuss over Cariuma’s beloved sneakers. The celeb-favorite (Whitney Port, Nina Agdal, and Chris Martin are fans of the brand too) brand creates versatile, sustainably-made sneakers that not only look cool, but are friendly to the earth too. Win/win.
This $23 Insulated Water Bottle Rivals HydroFlask, and Almost Everyone I Know Has One
I'm a water bottle girlie through and through—so much so that you'll never catch me without one. Having a water bottle around 24/7 serves as my gentle reminder to hydrate throughout the day, so you'll find it on my standing desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter. HydroFlask has been in my water bottle rotation for two years, but the Owala Freeship Stainless Steel Water Bottle (normally $25) is becoming a close contender, and for a limited time, it's 24 percent off on Amazon.
The Next Phase of Fragrance Is Gender Inclusive, and These Brands Are Leading the Charge
Back in 2004, when men’s and women’s grooming and skin-care products were strictly divided into a dichotomy of male versus female—and packaging was either blue or pink to prove that point—Andrew Goetz and Matthew Malin launched Malin + Goetz. The unisex line had clean, non-descript packaging and the focus was on the efficacy of the products, not who was using them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 RD-Approved Bottled Iced Teas That Offer a Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Boost
Tea is full of incredible healing powers from relieving cold and flu symptoms to improving mental health and reducing PMS. And while we love to brew our own cuppas as part of a restorative afternoon break, there are some excellent bottled options out there for when you need to sip on-the-go.
14 of the Best Men’s Yoga Pants You’ll Want To Wear On and Off the Mat
Gone are the days when men were left to roll up to yoga class in basketball shorts or heavy sweatpants (thank goodness.) The time-honored mind and body practice requires movement across a variety of of poses and sequences, making a proper men's yoga pant necessary to comfortably to go with the flow. Otherwise, they could be left in a bit of a lurch (especially when in Tree Pose.)
The 9 Best Low-Acid Coffees That Are Easier on Your Stomach, According to Dietitians
If you're not a morning person, and even if you are, there are few things better than a freshly brewed cup of coffee. But for anyone who may have any digestive sensitivity, that cup of joe can wreak havoc on your stomach. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you have to give up that beloved daily iced coffee altogether—instead, an option that may be easier on sensitive stomachs is low-acid coffee.
Yes, You Should Be Grilling Your Lettuce—Here’s the Effort-Free Trick To Nail It Every Time
When the season for belly-flopping contests and chlorine-scented hair rolls around, that can only mean one thing: It's barbecue season, especially when it comes to cooking veggie burgers, kebabs, and... salad. Yes, you heard that right, salad. Aside from the usual grilling go-tos like hot dogs, corn on the cob, and drumsticks, grilled lettuce might be one of the most underrated and yet-to-be celebrated barbecue items on the menu.
Educating Yourself on ‘Fairy Dusted’ Ingredients Will Help You Avoid Wasting Money on Skin Care
Thanks to the rise of skin-care education on social media, the average beauty shopper is now well-versed in ingredients—like retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid—that were previously only discussed in the dermatologist's office. This savvier consumer base has put pressure on brands to consistently formulate with these sought-after actives... whether or not their budgets allow for it.
These 1-Ingredient (!) Frozen Fruit Popsicles Are the Ultimate Hydration-Boosting, Inflammation-Fighting Summer Snack
As soon as the dog days of summer roll around, we make it a personal mission to avoid our ovens like the plague—and enjoy as much fresh produce as possible—in an effort to stay well-fed and hydrated, honor the season's bounty, and (most importantly) avoid sweating through our clothes several times daily. Cut to our unending hunt for the most deliciously refreshing no-cook meal and snack ideas that incorporate our fresh-from-the-farmers-market haul and won’t keep us away from the pool or beach for too long.
We’re Calling It: This Is the Easiest Vegan Strawberry Shortcake Recipe… Ever (and It’s Loaded with Fiber and Antioxidants)
Let’s play a game of Guess Who? She has freckles across her nose, beautiful red hair, and smells sweet like berries. If you guessed Strawberry Shortcake, you win this round! Before you start jamming to the theme song and start singing, “straw-ba-ba-ba-ba-berry shortcake,” we’ve got a simple recipe that’ll bring you back to 1979—aka when this iconic doll made her first debut.
‘I’m a Home Stager, and These Sneaky Culprits in Your House Are Making It Feel More Stressful’
If you watched Selling Sunset as ravenously as I did, you know that house stagers have an instrumental role in getting a house off the market. It's their job to show potential homeowners what the house could be at its best (sans clutter and with subtle layout or decor tweaks) so that they put an offer in, stat. A big part of doing that is making sure the environment is stress-free as possible. Luckily, you don't need a brand-new home to learn a few stager-beloved tricks.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0