A Bottle of This ‘Skin Conditioner’ Sells Every 10 Seconds in Japan—And Now You Can Get it Stateside

Known for its insulated and snow-proof boots, Sorel is a beast when it comes to shoe craftsmanship. After scrolling through the brand's website, you can expect to find rows of durable boots constructed out of quality materials like waterproof leather and fleece lining. But boots aren't the only thing Sorel is known for. From adaptive footwear to a podiatrist-approved sneaker collaboration with an artisan coffee company called Alfred, it's no surprise that the brand is also at the forefront of innovation. Which makes it especially lucky for us that the brand is hosting a major summer sale. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent off on dozens of shoes.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO