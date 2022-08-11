ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #50 — New Hope

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — Seth Stillman is entering year two at the helm of his alma mater’s football program. “Being back home for that first year, it meant a lot and I felt we had a really good first year,” Stillman said. While a 6-4 season might...
COLUMBUS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State

Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
HERNANDO, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Rain chances help us beat the heat

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs drop into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday as prevalent rain chances return. MONDAY: Perhaps the warmest day of the week is on tap Monday with an afternoon temperature in the mid 90s. Scattered cloud cover and the odd shower offer some help, although most will remain hot and dry. Lows bottom out in the low 70s overnight.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hot Sunday, Muggy Monday, Cooler Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot Sunday, humidity returns Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected after Tuesday along with increased rain chances credited to the approaching front. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 60s once more, very pleasant!. SUNDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures reaching the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One injured in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Columbus school superintendent resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
CRAWFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man has been charged with capital murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

wcbi.com

Consultant advice for chief search ahead of search committee presentation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton steps into retirement Tuesday. Now, city leaders must figure out what they’re looking for in their next chief. Mayor Keith Gaskin has not named a search committee yet but he says he is looking for a leader to build morale in the police department. Gaskin wanted a consultant to be involved in the search process. The council turned that idea down. However, we reached out to one ourselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
COLUMBUS, MS

