Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
wcbi.com
Sponsor to donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi for every Will Rogers touchdown
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers had already partnered with Make-A-Wish Mississippi. But he took that partnership to a whole new level Monday. It was announced Simmons Erosion Control Inc. will sponsor Rogers by donating $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Mississippi for every touchdown he throws this season and on through spring 2023.
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #50 — New Hope
Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — Seth Stillman is entering year two at the helm of his alma mater’s football program. “Being back home for that first year, it meant a lot and I felt we had a really good first year,” Stillman said. While a 6-4 season might...
desotocountynews.com
Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State
Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
WAPT
Mississippi State University president helps students move into residence halls
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State University president Dr. Mark Keenum helped students move into residence halls Saturday. This weekend was MVNU2MSU where students are getting settled into their rooms before classes start on August 17. This is a tradition Dr. Keenum has done since his tenure at MSU.
wcbi.com
Itawamba, East Mississippi community colleges not raising tuition this school year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of North Mississippi’s largest community colleges will not be raising tuition for the upcoming academic school year. Both Itawamba Community College and East Mississippi Community College will not be increasing tuition for students for the 2022-2023 academic year. “Our board and of course,...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
wcbi.com
Rain chances help us beat the heat
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs drop into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday as prevalent rain chances return. MONDAY: Perhaps the warmest day of the week is on tap Monday with an afternoon temperature in the mid 90s. Scattered cloud cover and the odd shower offer some help, although most will remain hot and dry. Lows bottom out in the low 70s overnight.
wcbi.com
Hot Sunday, Muggy Monday, Cooler Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot Sunday, humidity returns Monday. Cooler temperatures are expected after Tuesday along with increased rain chances credited to the approaching front. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 60s once more, very pleasant!. SUNDAY: Sunny and hot with temperatures reaching the...
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
Old Mississippi church finds new life with help of regional theater group
The Golden Triangle Theatre has found a new home in a familiar place, the former First Baptist Church building in downtown Columbus. The massive structure, built in 1908, had been on the market since 2005 before Vince Rapisarda purchased it earlier this year. He was soon approached by the organization about potentially using part of the space.
wtva.com
Columbus school superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
wcbi.com
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
wcbi.com
Consultant advice for chief search ahead of search committee presentation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton steps into retirement Tuesday. Now, city leaders must figure out what they’re looking for in their next chief. Mayor Keith Gaskin has not named a search committee yet but he says he is looking for a leader to build morale in the police department. Gaskin wanted a consultant to be involved in the search process. The council turned that idea down. However, we reached out to one ourselves.
wcbi.com
Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
